Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti gives updates on the Perry Chamber of Commerce and upcoming activities.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Minburn Public Library Director Nicole Connick
Minburn Public Library Director Nicole Connick talks about ongoing programming with the library.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Sheriff Marty Arganbright
We discuss back to school safety and an update on the new jail with the Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright.
Foodbank Of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry Locations In Dallas County For September
There will be mobile food pantries available across multiple dates in September in Dallas County. The Foodbank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry will be at Redfield City Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. September 7th, then it will be in Perry at the Crossroads Church from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on September 24th and in Adel at the New Hope Church from 5-7:30 p.m. on September 26th.
Reminder: Jefferson Library’s Author Talk to be at Museum in Jefferson
A reminder that tomorrow everyone is invited to hear from an Iowa author about a historically significant event that tied back to the state. Darcy Maulsby is the author of “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic” and she will be at the Greene County Historical Museum tomorrow at 2pm. Her book chronicles the passengers on the Titanic that had Iowa ties when the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
Last Floral Make And Take With Dallas County Extension Is Tuesday
Dallas County Extension has been offering a fun program throughout the month of August with the last one taking place on Tuesday. From 6-7:30 p.m. at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/24/2022)-Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers Part 1
Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers talks about doing an economic impact study to four-lane Highway 30 from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. This is the first of our two part series. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Nueva Vida en Greene County Updates on Sub-Committees and Latino Business Owner Visits
More progress continues to be made as Greene County Development Corporation looks to bring in a key demographic to the area. Nueva Vida en Greene County established four sub-committees that have been meeting this summer, which includes cultural integration, food, music and culture; interfaith activities, and soccer, events and facilities to attract the Latino population to the county. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger says about 50 people are involved in the four sub-committees and he shares his excitement about their plans.
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center
Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
Greene County Medical Center Announces New Foundation Board Members
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation Board recently announced two new board members. Nikki Uebel is from Jefferson and owns REMAX/Legacy on the downtown square, where she is a realtor. She has a degree in business administration from William Penn University. She currently serves on the economic vitality team with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, is the treasurer for Greene County Relay for Life, as well as a Greene County Ambassador, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors. She is married with three school age children.
Guthrie Center City Council Approved Re Surfacing Various Streets
The Guthrie Center City Council met Monday. The Council approved a bid from Blacktop Service for resurfacing various streets in town and a bid from Mid-Iowa Environmental for asbestos mitigation at 101 Grand Street. Also, they approved the final draft of the pretreatment agreement and permit for the Guthrie County...
City of Jefferson Looking to Bid a $15 Million Wastewater Plant Improvement Project
The City of Jefferson will move forward with securing a bid on a multi-million dollar project to upgrade one of its utility buildings. The City Council approved at their most recent meeting a resolution to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement not to exceed $15 million for improvements by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for new discharge requirements at the wastewater treatment plant. However, after the City published its public hearing notice for the amount not to exceed $15 million, the newest cost estimates had increased to $16.6 million.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 26, 2022
Zackary Babcock, Urbandale, was traveling 33000 block of Zook Spur Place, when he lost control on a curve and rolled his vehicle into the ditch. He was checked by EMS and refused any further treatment. Damage was estimated at $15000. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Juan Nuno, age...
Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Cookbook Gaining Traction
A local library in Guthrie County is encouraging those interested in cooking or eating to bring their favorite dish every third Thursday of every month. Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Director Jeri Hawkins says their cookbook club has been gaining some traction with roughly 12 people coming to each class. Hawkins explains they choose a new cookbook every month and then give a recipe to each member of the club.
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl
Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, IA. Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Walzer, age 64 of Sheldahl will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Whiterock Conservancy Stargazing With Iowa State Tomorrow
White Rock Conservancy is hosting an educational group to get a glimpse of what is beyond the earth. Ames Area Astronomers will be at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids tomorrow at 7:30pm for what is called the “Iowa Star Public Night.” The night will start with a short introduction of the Ames Area Astronomers and then members of the public will be able to look through various telescopes. According to the White Conservancy, if the skies are clear, participants will have a chance to see galaxies, nebulas and stars millions of light years away along with some planets in the Solar System. Registration is encouraged for those wanting to participate. More information will be linked here.
DCCB To Host Herbal Soap From Scratch Workshop Soon
The Dallas County Conservation Board will soon host a workshop that will allow participants to make their own soap. Running from 1:30-4 p.m. September 4th at the Forest Park Museum in Perry will be the Herbal Soaps from Scratch Workshop with Siberian Soap Company. The program is meant for those ages 16 and up and younger participants must have advanced approval. The cost to participate is $39.50 and registration is required.
Lakeside Village in Panora Gathers More Interest In Summer Internship Program
The Lakeside Village in Panora in their second year of their summer internship program has continued to prepare young adults for a career path. The paid internship program was eight weeks long and for ages 14-19. The Lakeside Village Director Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio they were able to hire 15 interns for multiple career fields including culinary, marketing, maintenance, activities, nursing and management. Creen states they also were able to get many interns specialized certifications such as certified nurses assistants, food protection managers, assisted living managers, medication managers, OSHA certified (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and all interns get certified in CPR.
