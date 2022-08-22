Read full article on original website
Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'
Though JJ McCarthy has repeatedly expressed his commitment to sticking with the University of Michigan, at least one former Wolverine thinks he might have a change of heart in 2022.
Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star edge rusher for 2023, announces B1G commitment
Cameron Lenhardt is a 4-star edge rusher currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The senior, who formerly played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player at his position in the class of 2023. All 3 of Lenhardt’s finalists were in...
Penn State working on plan to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium; Michigan State in pursuit of a former Nittany Lion, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature preliminary planning to sell alcohol at home games, plus an early report on a Big Ten rival making the hardest push for recent Lions transfer Ken Talley. Jon Sauber from the Centre Daily Times cited sources in reporting that Penn State is...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
At long last, Friday Night Lights is back... well, sort of!
Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. Martel would score again later in the...
Frenzy Preview: High school football season kicks off
Another high school football season is upon us as all West Michigan teams kick off the 2022 season over the next two days.
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Detroit Wing Company opens East Lansing location
Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
ASMSU first openly non-binary president faces biased crime
EAST LANSING, Mich. — An empowering article by the State News about the new president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University garnered a lot of support, but a couple of days later, the president faced a biased crime. The State News released an article on Aug. 10...
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
Mr. Charlie at Chelsea’s Grateful Crow is a burger you’ll likely want to call friend
CHELSEA, MI – I loved taking a big bite out of Mr. Charlie at the Grateful Crow in Chelsea and, oddly enough, he did not seem to mind. Or a least I don’t think he minded, given the fact that Mr. Charlie is a burger. And who could blame me for wanting to take a big bite of this burger? Just look at it.
