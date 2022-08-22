Read full article on original website
LISTEN: William McClain of Millikin University on Byers & Co.
August 24, 2022 – William McClain of Millikin University joined Byers & Co. to talk about their Labor Day concert at the Devon that will feature salutes to New York, Chicago, and the armed forces, the importance of the Arts, and performance learning at Millikin. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District on Byers & Co.
August 24, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co. to talk about DPS61’s new school plan, events at the Devon, evening activities at Scovill Zoo, glow golf, and the new segment of the bike trail. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Minton Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s July Colleague of Month
August 25, 2022 – Jennifer Minton, a medical lab scientist in the laboratory at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Minton, of Decatur, is known for continuously making herself available to co-workers to answer questions or improve processes. “She’s dedicated to her job, always trying to make things better and is just an all-around amazing person,” said Alena Jeppson, Minton’s co-worker in the laboratory, who nominated her for recognition.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (22) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Millikin State of the University address
August 24, 2022 – Millikin University welcomed community members to attend Millikin’s State of the University address to hear about Millikin University’s new strategic plan, capital projects, and goals for the upcoming academic year. The event also included a tour of the new state of the Art Center for Theatre and Dance. Check out the tour of the new facility as well as a podcast of the speech by University President, Dr. Jim Reynolds. You can see the presentation by clicking HERE and a photo gallery of the new Art Center for Theatre and Dance HERE.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Springfield has most gun dealers; bear spray foils abduction; ‘Beersbee’ state’s favored drinking game
A new study shows that Springfield has the most gun stores in Illinois. According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, as of the beginning of the year, there were 29 federally licensed firearm dealers in Springfield, or about 25.2 for every 100,000 people. There are 1,324 licensed gun dealers in the entire state.
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
nowdecatur.com
Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1
August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University’s College of Fine Arts and Kirkland Fine Arts Center announce 2022-23 Performance Season
August 25, 2022 – Millikin University’s College of Fine Arts and Kirkland Fine Arts Center announced the 2022-23 Performing Arts Season. For more than 50 years, Kirkland Fine Arts Center and the College of Fine Arts have enriched the cultural life of Decatur and surrounding communities by featuring world-class talent, top-notch touring companies and extraordinary students and faculty.
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
nowdecatur.com
Cardiologist Joins Specialty Care at Decatur Memorial Hospital
August 24, 2022 – Dr. Matthew Casey Becker has joined Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology as an interventional cardiologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Becker received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, in 2002. He completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center with Duke University Medical School in Durham, North Carolina. He later completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
