August 24, 2022 – Millikin University welcomed community members to attend Millikin’s State of the University address to hear about Millikin University’s new strategic plan, capital projects, and goals for the upcoming academic year. The event also included a tour of the new state of the Art Center for Theatre and Dance. Check out the tour of the new facility as well as a podcast of the speech by University President, Dr. Jim Reynolds. You can see the presentation by clicking HERE and a photo gallery of the new Art Center for Theatre and Dance HERE.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO