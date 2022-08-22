MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County has announced that four streeteries that were created in 2020 are being reevaluated for this upcoming fall. This decision is in light of what the county says in a press release is a shift "as the pandemic continues to ease." The four streeteries being impacted are the ones located at Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Silver Spring, Norfolk Avenue in Bethesda and Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda.

