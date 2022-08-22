ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

WTOP

$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments

Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Republic restaurant in Takoma Park to close in September

The popular Takoma Park restaurant Republic announced on social media that Sept. 4 would be its last day of service, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and terms of its lease renewal. The neighborhood restaurant and bar, at 6939 Laurel Ave., offers primarily locally sourced menu staples such as...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Jolly Yolly Kids

Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
BETHESDA, MD
msn.com

Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Commercial Observer

DC’s $200 Million 20 Mass Redevelopment Has a Delivery Date

Washington, D.C.’s 20 Mass, a major retail, hotel and office redevelopment, has a delivery date: first quarter 2023, according to the developer. Office Properties Income Trust owns the project, which The RMR Group is overseeing. It is expected to cost more than $200 million, according to a source close to the redevelopment.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

A county firefighter’s job: More than just fighting flames

Firefighter Aaron Hykes says he never knows what will happen when he heads to work for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, recalling a winter day in 2017 when he and other first responders delivered three babies during their shift – an experience as vivid as the births of his own three children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Andy’s Pizza to open its first suburban restaurant in Bethesda

Andy’s Pizza to open its first suburban Maryland restaurant. Andy’s Pizza plans to open a new restaurant in Bethesda, its first in suburban Maryland, as part of a larger regional expansion. [Washington Business Journal]. Magruder High School student sells homemade ice cream, donates profits to fight cancer. To...
BETHESDA, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

New Access Point to Alexandria Opens from 395 Express Lanes

Taking the Express Lanes into Alexandria just got a little bit faster for single drivers. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban, operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, announced that the reversible HOV ramp that connects the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane, or High Occupancy Toll, ramp on Friday, Sept. 9.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July

According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
ffxnow.com

Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

These Montgomery Co. streeteries could possibly see some changes this fall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County has announced that four streeteries that were created in 2020 are being reevaluated for this upcoming fall. This decision is in light of what the county says in a press release is a shift "as the pandemic continues to ease." The four streeteries being impacted are the ones located at Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Silver Spring, Norfolk Avenue in Bethesda and Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Bethesda

A woman was struck and killed while riding a bike in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday. The woman was struck by flatbed truck on busy River Road just north of the Little Falls Parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail. Police closed the road. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List

Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Featured Listing: Charming Abode in Old Town

This charming abode is tucked away in a neighborhood right outside of historic Old Town. Centrally located with effortless access to all you could need; public transportation (walk to metro) and interstate highways to ease your commute, everyday living essentials for added convenience, delicious restaurants, and local parks/trails that compliment any lifestyle.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

