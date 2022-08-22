ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man killed teenager after night out and left her body in reservoir

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp8aD_0hQYMLlt00

A man who murdered an 18-year-old on a night out and left her body in a reservoir confessed to his girlfriend “I’ve strangled somebody”, a court has heard.

Lewis Haines killed Lily Sullivan after meeting her at Out nightclub, formerly known as Paddles nightclub, in Pembroke , south-west Wales , on December 16 last year.

The 31-year-old admits murdering Ms Sullivan but denies it was sexually motivated.

A trial of facts is being held at Swansea Crown Court to determine whether there was a sexual element to the killing before Haines can be sentenced.

The court has heard that, after being seen partying with friends and later heading away from the club with Haines, Ms Sullivan was discovered submerged in Mill Pond, a two-mile long fresh water reservoir near the town.

She had been strangled and was no longer wearing the cream lace crop top she had been pictured in that night.

Leaving the teenager in the water, Haines left the scene and walked past her mother, Anna, who had been frantically calling her daughter from a nearby garage where she was parked.

She had been due to pick up her daughter and a friend at 2am, but they had not arrived.

She last spoke to her daughter just before 3am when Ms Sullivan answered the phone and said she was on her way to the garage to meet her.

The phone call was cut off mid-sentence.

CCTV footage shows Ms Sullivan was with Haines at the time, in an alleyway leading to the reservoir.

Sometime later, Ms Sullivan’s mother said she saw a man of Haines’ description walking casually past and swinging his arms before his behaviour changed and he began wringing his hands, shaking his head and running across the road.

William Hughes QC, prosecuting, told the court on Monday: “Anna Sullivan decided to follow Lewis Haines.

“While she’d not seen him before, her description of the man is similar to Lewis Haines.

“The prosecution believe the person Anna Sullivan saw was her daughter’s killer.”

The court heard that Haines arrived home to his girlfriend, Maisie John, at around 3.40am and told her: “I’ve strangled somebody. They’re in Mill Pond.”

Ms John said Haines’ jeans were damp and he had blood on his arms.

She said Haines was “hysterical” and repeatedly asked to be taken to his mother’s house.

On the journey, he admitted: “I think she’s dead.”

He later told his mother that Ms Sullivan had called him a rapist and hit him, and that he had strangled her and pushed her into the water.

Haines claimed to have tried to pull Ms Sullivan out of the water but said she was a “dead weight”.

His stepfather, Lee Pitman, drove to Mill Pond in search of Ms Sullivan and called the police on the way.

Ms Sullivan was declared dead at 6.02am despite paramedics’ attempts to revive her.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had bruising to her face and had been strangled, but there was no evidence she had been sexually assaulted.

Mr Hughes said: “Lily’s lace top was recovered from an area of vegetation at the side of the water.

“The prosecution’s contention is that it was removed before she entered the water.”

Haines, a father-of-one, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire , had previously denied murdering Ms Sullivan but pleaded guilty a week before his trial was due to begin.

He continues to deny the killing was sexually motivated and Judge Paul Thomas will decide prior to sentencing whether or not there was a sexual element to the murder.

Haines could face a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years if Judge Thomas agrees with the prosecution that the killing was sexual, compared with a minimum term of 15 years if he does not.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Stuffed Dead Wife in Suitcase on Wedding Night Sentenced to Life

A 46-year-old British man who was found guilty of murdering his wife of just a few hours, stuffing her body in a closet first and then a suitcase, and then going on their honeymoon alone, has been sentenced to life in prison by a British court.Thomas Nutt married Dawn Walker, 52, on Oct. 27 last year—despite Walker telling her daughter in the days leading up to the ceremony that she had apprehensions that “something bad” might happen.The court heard that Nutt, who had previously been jailed after allegedly raping and abusing Walker during what was clearly a tumultuous courtship, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Murder#Sentencing#Fresh Water#Violent Crime#Swansea Crown Court#Cctv
Kath Lee

12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend

Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail

The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
The Independent

The Independent

811K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy