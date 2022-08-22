ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hourdetroit.com

Future of Food: Anthony Lombardo & Desiré Vincent Levy’s Detroit Kitchen Terminal Helps Workers Thrive

In 2019, when chef Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf Pastificio & Bar partnered with Desiré Vincent Levy to create Detroit Kitchen Terminal, a nonprofit community kitchen that provided culinary training to the formerly incarcerated, they were certain a brick-and-mortar development was in the cards for the coming year. But when COVID-19 hit and stay-at-home orders left hospitality workers without reliable wages, Lombardo and Levy couldn’t ignore the unfolding crisis.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza

We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
hourdetroit.com

In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Aug. 22-26)

Michigan State Fair will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Novi next month. Taking place Sept. 1-5, organizers say this year’s fair is expanding with more rides, attractions, and food options. The Shrine Circus will also return in the world’s largest circus tent. Detroit issues open call to artists...
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 26-28)

The New Zealand-born country rocker will embark on his first international tour in four years this summer, making a stop at Pine Knob with guest performer Ingrid Andress in tow. Fans can expect to hear classics like “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Somebody Like You” along with newer singles from Urban’s 2020 album, The Speed of Now Part 1. $29.50+. Aug. 26. Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313presents.com.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Detroit#Business Industry#Linus Business#House Of Gucci#Leed#Gucci North Ameri
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Boulevard

Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern market-rate and affordable rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems. With its walkability and access to public transportation and major expressways, The Boulevard is home to long-term Detroiters, new residents, and visitors.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Known for Burgers and Hog Dogs Expanding

It’s great when a local, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has so many national chains, which can be great, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings. Now, a Michigan favorite has announced...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

Fash Bash 2022

The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 18th annual Fash Bash returned after a three-year hiatus on Aug. 18. Presented by Founders Junior Council and Neiman Marcus, the night of fashion and art featured a runway show, cocktails, and an after party. Proceeds benefitted the DIA’s Founders Junior Council.
DETROIT, MI
encoremichigan.com

Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy

DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy