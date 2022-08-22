Read full article on original website
hourdetroit.com
Future of Food: Anthony Lombardo & Desiré Vincent Levy’s Detroit Kitchen Terminal Helps Workers Thrive
In 2019, when chef Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf Pastificio & Bar partnered with Desiré Vincent Levy to create Detroit Kitchen Terminal, a nonprofit community kitchen that provided culinary training to the formerly incarcerated, they were certain a brick-and-mortar development was in the cards for the coming year. But when COVID-19 hit and stay-at-home orders left hospitality workers without reliable wages, Lombardo and Levy couldn’t ignore the unfolding crisis.
hourdetroit.com
5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza
We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
Detroit News
Belle Isle's giant slide has catapulted into a viral, national topic. See the highlights
Detroit — As the historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle is making its way across the globe online, locals love seeing the city marker at the center of jokes, memes and videos that are destined to go viral. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
hourdetroit.com
In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Aug. 22-26)
Michigan State Fair will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Novi next month. Taking place Sept. 1-5, organizers say this year’s fair is expanding with more rides, attractions, and food options. The Shrine Circus will also return in the world’s largest circus tent. Detroit issues open call to artists...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 26-28)
The New Zealand-born country rocker will embark on his first international tour in four years this summer, making a stop at Pine Knob with guest performer Ingrid Andress in tow. Fans can expect to hear classics like “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Somebody Like You” along with newer singles from Urban’s 2020 album, The Speed of Now Part 1. $29.50+. Aug. 26. Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313presents.com.
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
hourdetroit.com
The Boulevard
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern market-rate and affordable rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems. With its walkability and access to public transportation and major expressways, The Boulevard is home to long-term Detroiters, new residents, and visitors.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Known for Burgers and Hog Dogs Expanding
It’s great when a local, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has so many national chains, which can be great, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings. Now, a Michigan favorite has announced...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise finished its 27th year this weekend: Catch all the highlights here
In its 27th year, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise attracted thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to see the Motor City hold up its reputation. Some 40,000 cars from yesteryear meandered along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac on Saturday and the excitement could be felt all last week.
hourdetroit.com
Fash Bash 2022
The Detroit Institute of Arts’ 18th annual Fash Bash returned after a three-year hiatus on Aug. 18. Presented by Founders Junior Council and Neiman Marcus, the night of fashion and art featured a runway show, cocktails, and an after party. Proceeds benefitted the DIA’s Founders Junior Council.
encoremichigan.com
Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy
DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say
DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said. The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said nobody was...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire
DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire. Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.
