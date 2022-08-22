ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares

For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ron Rivera Says Antonio Gibson Will Be Commanders' Top Kick Returner This Season

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he thinks running back Antonio Gibson will be the team's top kick returner this season. Gibson, who is entering his third NFL season, amassed 300 touches for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He earned his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign thanks to 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims' Agent Requests Trade from Jets After Team Declines to Release WR

Entering his third season in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking for a change of scenery. Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement saying his client is seeking to be traded after the Jets refused to release him this offseason. Slavin wrote that Mims "worked...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans

If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
NFL

