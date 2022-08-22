Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality

A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality and rights.

Utah was near the bottom tn the three main categories used in the WalletHub study , along with several key indicators used to determine where women receive the most equal treatment.

Workplace Environment: 48th

Education & Health: 50th

Political Empowerment: 42nd

The state was also dead last when it comes to the largest income gap between men and women, along with work hours gap and educational attainment gap (among advanced degree holders).

According to the study, the U.S. is ranked No. 27 in the world in regard to gender equality.

The study's top state for women's rights is New Mexico, followed by Nevada, California, New York and Vermont.