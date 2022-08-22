ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality

By Jeff Tavss, Max Roth
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality and rights.

Utah was near the bottom tn the three main categories used in the WalletHub study , along with several key indicators used to determine where women receive the most equal treatment.

  • Workplace Environment: 48th
  • Education & Health: 50th
  • Political Empowerment: 42nd

The state was also dead last when it comes to the largest income gap between men and women, along with work hours gap and educational attainment gap (among advanced degree holders).

According to the study, the U.S. is ranked No. 27 in the world in regard to gender equality.

The study's top state for women's rights is New Mexico, followed by Nevada, California, New York and Vermont.

Jake Bunker
4d ago

Generally Utah is a state where more women choose to stay at home rather than get jobs. The Utah culture shows that women are less likely to get a degree or work, which explains all the statistics. It is more choice in the culture over discrimination.

Nick C
3d ago

Misleading title. Just because there's a lot of stay-at-home moms around here, doesn't mean they're less equal to men. Find something better than starting unnecessary drama, please?

Thomas Bailey
4d ago

Because the majority of Utah Mothers enjoy a stay at home mother life. Utah husbands can earn enough money to have a single income household where the mother actually chooses to stay home and care for the house and children rather than join the rat race.

