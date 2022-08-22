8-car pileup on southbound I-5 causes traffic delays near JBLM gate

Commuters traveling south Monday morning on Interstate 5 toward Joint Base Lewis-McChord may have run into traffic delays after a collision involving eight cars led to three lanes being shut down.

The pileup of cars was reported at about 6:02 a.m. near the base’s main gate, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation . At one point, traffic was backed up to Gravelly Lake Drive at Exit 124. The incident was cleared at about 7:22 a.m., according to WSDOT.

WSDOT crews and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the incident. On Twitter, Trooper Robert Reyer said there were only minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the collision occurred or what caused it.