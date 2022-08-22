ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

8-car pileup on southbound I-5 causes traffic delays near JBLM gate

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vtg8O_0hQYM3y400

Commuters traveling south Monday morning on Interstate 5 toward Joint Base Lewis-McChord may have run into traffic delays after a collision involving eight cars led to three lanes being shut down.

The pileup of cars was reported at about 6:02 a.m. near the base’s main gate, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation . At one point, traffic was backed up to Gravelly Lake Drive at Exit 124. The incident was cleared at about 7:22 a.m., according to WSDOT.

WSDOT crews and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the incident. On Twitter, Trooper Robert Reyer said there were only minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the collision occurred or what caused it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnQLL_0hQYM3y400
An 8-car pileup Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 led to three lanes being shut down, stalling traffic near Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Washington State Department of Transportation

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Vehicles#Main Gate#Jblm#Wsdot#Washington State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
283
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy