Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location
American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
dmagazine.com
Surplus of Office Space Will Soon Be Highrise Residential
Downtown Dallas is about to get a whole lot different. From the outside, it’s likely to look the same. But in some of Dallas’ most historic and notable skyline-gracers, the halls that housed a number of corporations will soon be home to, well, homes!. The core of Downtown...
dmagazine.com
Outside, Texas Aims to Help Dallasites Explore the State’s Beauty
I knew I had found a kindred spirit the first time I spoke with Outside, Texas co-founder Brandon Yates. We began talking about our favorite treks and prettiest spots in Texas, finding much common ground. I also learned that the company’s signature logo is a combination of several of my favorite Texas vistas. Yates says Texas doesn’t get enough credit for its impressive natural beauty.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: August 25-28
Houston native Robert Earl Keen will hit Billy Bob’s on the last leg of his final tour—ever—tonight. No doubt he’ll be treating the audience to their favorites from his decades-long career that includes 20 full-length albums. It’s clear that The Road Goes On Forever singer-songwriter’s fans are taking every opportunity to catch him one last time—this final tour was listed as one of the most successful in the world last year by Pollstar. Get tickets.
dmagazine.com
Deep Ellum Businesses React to Devastating Flooding
When Deep Vellum manager Riley Rennhack walked into the bookstore Monday, she “cried immediately” It was wet and muddy everywhere. The damage from Monday morning’s storm, she says, was devastating. She’s not wrong. Parts of Dallas received almost 15 inches of rain, Senior online editor Bethany Erickson...
dmagazine.com
House Music Heads East: Fort Worth’s Beloved Meet Me Underground Arrives in Dallas
Monday nights aren’t typical underneath Fort Worth’s Curfew Bar. While most of the city settles in for the night, the basement booms with a four-on-the-floor beat that propels a sea of bodies beneath the glow of over a dozen disco balls. The sounds of New Jersey’s house music group Blaze vibrates off the wall.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (8/26/22)
Dallas-Fort Worth Flooding Damages Estimated at $6 Billion. Monday’s flooding caused as much as $6 billion in damages and economic loss, Accuweather Chief Executive Joel N. Myers said. If those estimates hold, the downpour this week would be one of the costliest weather events in the past 40 years, behind Hurricane Harvey ($19 billion) and Hurricane Hike ($13.2 billion).
dmagazine.com
Start Getting Hyped About ‘Big D Reads’
Big D Reads launches Thursday of next week. What is Big D Reads? So glad you asked. With help from some great partners, we’ve printed 30,000 copies of Jim Schutze’s book The Accommodation, which is about the bombings of Black homes in South Dallas in the 1950s and how the most turbulent waters of the civil rights movement, in some ways, flowed around the city without ever running through it. The idea is that we can all have one huge city-wide book club.
dmagazine.com
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies Talks About Her Plans for the Dallas Contemporary’s Future
If a museum can hit rock bottom, the Dallas Contemporary was dangling on a ledge near it earlier this year. After a decade of highs and lows, the non-collecting museum in the Design District had appointed an exciting new executive director in Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, only to then set its sights on a curator with a problematic past. But the museum narrowly dodged that decision, just weeks before Alvarez-Mathies assumed her duties, leaving her with the task of pulling the museum up and back into a functional institution.
dmagazine.com
Leaders in Law – O’Neil Wysocki Family Law
Don’t let those smiles fool you. The attorneys at O’Neil Wysocki are known for hitting hard in contentious family law litigation. The firm, known as OWL, has 14 attorneys focused exclusively on family law. Voted among D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas, Michelle May O’Neil and Michael D....
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
dmagazine.com
Texas Health Denton’s $128 Million Women’s Center Expansion
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has opened The Center for Women, a $128 million expansion to grow the hospital’s capacity and serve the growing community. The hospital is the city’s only provider of obstetrical and neonatal intensive care services. “The expansion exemplifies Texas Health’s continuing commitment to provide...
dmagazine.com
Beyond Economic Impact: What PGA Frisco Means for the Sport of Golf
Dignitaries from the world of golf and other sports got a first look at PGA of America’s new Frisco headquarters on Monday. The campus is expected to have an economic impact of at least $2.5 billion over the next couple of decades. (Read more and get an inside look at the new HQ here and take a video tour here.) But what does it mean for golfers and the sport itself?
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
dmagazine.com
Meet the New Group Opposing TxDOT’s Plan for I-345
A new collection of organizers is pushing for the Dallas City Council to request that the state slow down its plans for Interstate 345. Sometime this fall, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin seeking resolutions from partners like the city in support of its “preferred alternative” for the highway, which would take the road below grade between downtown and Deep Ellum. The TxDOT plan includes 11 opportunities for at-grade decking over the road that could support development. It also would add 7 acres of surplus right of way beside the thoroughfare.
KHOU
Video and photos: Storms bring several inches of rain, flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
