Dignitaries from the world of golf and other sports got a first look at PGA of America’s new Frisco headquarters on Monday. The campus is expected to have an economic impact of at least $2.5 billion over the next couple of decades. (Read more and get an inside look at the new HQ here and take a video tour here.) But what does it mean for golfers and the sport itself?

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO