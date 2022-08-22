ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Group hosts mental health awareness event as teen suicides in Clark County rise

By Alyssa Bethencourt
 4 days ago
Suicide became the second-leading cause of death for 8- to 24-year-olds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in February.

A Las Vegas group that helps children, teens and young adults with special needs is hosting an event to provide mental health resources on Monday. Friendship Circle hopes the event can help combat some of the stigma that can make people reluctant to discuss their mental health.

For 17-year-olds and younger, Nevada went from 23rd in the nation to 18th in the number of teen suicides . The youngest age went from 12 in 2019 to 8 in 2020.

“It's a critical and important topic for our children and for our teenagers, especially after COVID-19. The band-aid came off and the crisis became more visible and our community members are struggling," said Rabbi Levi Harlig, the executive director of Friendship Circle. "The more we talk about this and the more we understand, the better friend we can be and the greater the support we can offer."

The event is free and open to the public. It will hapen at the West Charleston Library, located at 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., at 6:30 p.m.

If you or a loved one is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988; or to chat online, go to 988Lifeline.org .

