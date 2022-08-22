ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Benjamin Mendy trial: Woman ‘looked like she had seen a ghost’ after alleged rape

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0J7y_0hQYLuBl00

A young woman “looked like she had seen a ghost” moments after emerging from a bedroom where footballer Benjamin Mendy allegedly raped her three times, her friend has told a court.

The friend said she went to look for the 20-year-old, who she regarded “like a sister”, after she had gone missing with Mendy for around 20 minutes during a party at the Manchester City star's mansion in Cheshire.

Mendy, 28, is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape and is facing a trial 15-week trial in Chester Crown Court . He denies the charges.

The witness told Chester Crown Court she found her friend coming downstairs from an upstairs bedroom. Timothy Cray QC, prosecuting Mendy, asked the friend: “How did she look to you?”

The witness replied: “She looked like she had seen a ghost. She looked blank. She looked dead.”

Moments later, the rape complainant told her friend she was “very keen” to leave and go home, the trial heard. When they got to her home, the 20-year-old told her friend she was “fine” and tried “brushing off” the incident, the witness said. But she also talked about “being in a situation where you don't want to do something, feel pressured so you just go along with something”, the friend told the jury.

She said that the morning after, the complainant said Mendy had promised not to touch her if she stripped while he looked at her, but he then “forced” her down on a bed and raped her.

Earlier, the court heard both young women had been among a group of four friends who went back to Mendy's home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, after drinks at a nearby bar on 11 October 2020.

The girls had been told not to use their phones at Mendy's home due to sensitivities to social media photos and posts and worries about gatherings during the Covid pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAG3U_0hQYLuBl00

The 20-year-old woman had been scrolling through her phone near a swimming pool when Mendy “snatched” the phone from her to check if she had been taking pictures and posting them to social media, the court has been told.

She said she asked for it back but the footballer led her to an upstairs bedroom where the alleged sex attack took place, despite her telling him she did not want sex.

The court heard the Manchester City defender also told the alleged victim he had slept with 10,000 women. The Frenchman made the boast after allegedly raping the woman in a bedroom.

The woman – the first of seven to go to the police to accuse the footballer of rape or sexual assault – said she believed she had been locked in the room after Mendy told her she could not get out and promised to give her phone back if she stripped naked.

During the trial, prosecutors have alleged Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

His co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer's friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofCpq_0hQYLuBl00

The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV

A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
TheDailyBeast

‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment

New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City

Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Ghost#St Andrew#Swimming Pool#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail

The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

811K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy