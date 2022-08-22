Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing outside Latino’s Cafe on County Street on Sunday around 9:15 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery, the DA’s office said.

It appears the suspect and victim knew each other, and that the suspect fled east on County Street after the stabbing, according to investigators.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Fall River police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fall River police tip line at 508-672-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group