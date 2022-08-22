ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spout Spring, VA

timesvirginian.com

Student found with firearm at Cornerstone Christian Academy

A juvenile student brought a firearm to school today at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox. The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the matter was investigated and that the firearm had not been brandished or pointed at anyone. There...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

LED streetlights to be installed in Appomattox

Appomattox Town Council approved a project that will replace existing streetlights in the town with LED lighting. The total cost of the project is limited to not more than $36,000. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said 242 streetlights in a mixture of private residential and public settings are included...
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

As The Page Turns by Jamerson Library

With summer almost over and school just starting, the library staff is already preparing for the fall and winter crafts and programs! We look forward to a plethora of extras to make every visit to your local library filled with educational interests, community fun, and entertaining venues to enhance your experience at the J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library.
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Hunter Garrett named AYS Player of the Month

Appomattox Raiders Class of 2022 and state champion baseball player Hunter Garrett was named the Appomattox Youth Sports (AYS) Player of the Month for July. f you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Times Virginian newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

ACHS offers CTE courses for career/life skills

During a recent meeting of the Appomattox County School Board, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) highlighted its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program with video to promote the various courses. The video featured interviews with ACHS students who were enrolled in CTE courses during the 2021-22 school year, remarking...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA

