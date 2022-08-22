Parrish DeVaughn law firm set to move into building on Classen

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Murry Parrish and his law partner, Pepper DeVaughn, have had their hands full this summer.

They continue to run an expanding Oklahoma City law firm. Also, they have coordinated the complete renovation of a two-story office building the Parrish DeVaughn law firm purchased at 3601 N. Classen in Oklahoma City. The project is nearing completion.

The new building for Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm at 3601 N. Classen is nearing completion. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Once finished, the firm will move out of their leased space in the Bricktown section of downtown and into their new-to-them building they own in a part of the city they believe will be better for their clients and the expansion of their firm.

“We have a philosophy that we try to get better as a firm every day, just a little bit, moving the needle,” Pepper DeVaughan told me by phone. “Downtown, our clients had to park in parking lots or parking garages. … we represent injured Oklahomans. And, in an attempt to get just a little bit better, now we’re able to deliver parking for our clients and at our front door.”

Pepper DeVaughn (provided)

But, the move was also spurred by the growth of the firm that is now “busting at the seams” in the Bricktown location according to DeVaughan.

The Parrish DeVaughn law firm — in heavy ad rotation on TV stations and on billboards throughout the metro with photos of Parrish and DeVaughn — is a personal injury firm that DeVaughn said has grown from “three of us” only nine years ago and now hovers around “50-ish people.”

That much growth that fast has been a “roller coaster,” DeVaughn said. “It has been a fascinating journey.”

“It is ours”

Parrish told me by email that there are several big positives to acquiring and heavily refitting the two-story office building.

Murry Parrish (provided)

“First off, it is ours. We are not leasing,” said Parrish. “We think this is a good long-term play for the company. Also, we believe the building is unique and will be associated with the firm for years to come. Presently we have outgrown our current location and 3601 will provide us with much-needed additional space.”

He also emphasized that community involvement was important to both of them and a big plus to buying and moving into the building.

“This space will enable us to host multiple events to further that vision,” said Parrish.

They plan to feature local art work in their public spaces as a form of advocacy for local artists.

All local

DeVaughn and Parrish both emphasized that in the reconstruction of the building on N. Classen they used all local resources.

“We employed local everything in the development of the new property (from architect to artists),” Parrish said.

Also, he said that they, “opted to keep all employees under one roof when many businesses have gone remote.”

Both partners emphasized their committment to the local community.

Parrish sent a list of ways in which they have supported the community lately and added that they have a policy of attending the events they support instead of just sending money.

OKC Dodgers (at games with winners of ticket sponsorships)

Lyric Theatre (at performances with winners of ticket sponsorships)

OKC Ballet (on-site for season ending dinner with cast and crew)

Perry Publishing and Broadcasting (on-site at their Juneteeth Festival)

Make Promises Happen (on-site at the OCCRA event)

Black Wall Street Rally (on-site for two days)

Oklahoma Humane Society (on-site for Pepper and Pets)

OU Children’s Hospital (on-site for Valentine’s Cards for children)

Project Roadblock (sponsored Uber Rides for New Years and Saint Patrick’s Day)

Outstanding OKC Teacher Awards (on-site presentation for recipients)

OKC Public Schools (on-site for backpack giveaways)

OKC Homeless Alliance (on-site for supply donations winter storms and summer heat)

Pepper’s Ranch (on-site volunteers)

The Building

Here are some specifics about the building itself:

Clint Newsome of Basis Design Architecture is the architect

Justin Schovanec of Left Frame is the general contractor

Current location is 12500 +/- square feet

New location is 20500 +/- square feet

Approx 18,000 feet will be used by the firm in the new location

The firm will inhabit all but approximately 2500 feet

The 2,500 square feet will be sublet to another law firm

Last Updated August 22, 2022, 10:07 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Parrish DeVaughn law firm set to move into building on Classen appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .