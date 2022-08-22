Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
EW.com
Hellraiser reboot reveals first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as Pinhead
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton is ready to raise some hell. The first glimpse of the actress as the classic horror movie killer Pinhead has been revealed in a teaser video for the Hellraiser reboot, which is now coming to Hulu and will premiere Oct. 7. It's not a great look...
EW.com
What's new on Netflix in September 2022: NC-17 Blonde, Cobra Kai, Clueless, and more
What's new on Netflix in September 2022: NC-17 Blonde, Cobra Kai, Clueless. September might be a slow month for movie theaters, but it's gonna be a hot one for Netflix. Find that favorite spot on your couch and order some takeout, because you won't be leaving the house this September thanks to a bevy of premieres on Netflix.
EW.com
Netflix cancels Resident Evil after one season
It's game over for Netflix's Resident Evil TV series. EW has confirmed that Netflix has chosen not to order a second season of the horror show, which is set in the same world as the popular video games. The cancellation comes a little over a month after the show's premiere on July 14.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Keanu Reeves surprises starstruck couple on their wedding day
Whether he's rescuing Octavia Spencer, giving stranded plane passengers an impromptu tour, helping a lost fan, or donating his Matrix earnings to cancer research, Keanu Reeves spreads joy wherever he goes. Now for the latest, most excellent Keanu sighting — one that hails all the way from Northamptonshire, England, where...
EW.com
Ezra Miller has 'very positive meeting' with studio over The Flash movie plans
Warner Bros. Discovery and Ezra Miller met this week to discuss the future of The Flash movie amid the actor's recent controversial actions and arrests. EW has learned that Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) along with their agent Scott Metzger had a "very positive meeting" on Wednesday with new WB film execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conversation centered on how the actor is still committed to the movie (slated for a June 23, 2023 release) as well as to "apologize for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."
EW.com
The best action movies on HBO Max
Action films are a favorite of Hollywood, mostly because the genre is just so malleable. There's a hero (or antihero) at its core, tasked with taking care of business. But that business can be anything from snuffing out reams of Russian bad guys — see Bob Odenkirk in the left-field 2021 action surprise Nobody — to Arnold Schwarzenegger engaging in a fist fight with Sharon Stone (See, she's not really his wife, and she doesn't want him to go to Mars. But more on that later).
EW.com
Get a sneak peek at Blockbuster, the Netflix series about the last remaining video store
Netflix, the streaming service that rose to prominence around the same time that Blockbuster Video crumbled, has released new photos and a premiere date for its upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster. Ten 30-minute episodes will hit the streamer on Nov. 3. The show follows Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), who is described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Diego Luna on returning to Star Wars with Andor: 'This story matters'
There's a line in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that Diego Luna has been thinking about for years. It's a brief moment about halfway through the film, as Luna's Rebel spy Cassian Andor trades barbs with Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso. At one point, Jyn questions his motivations for joining the Rebel cause, arguing that he could never understand her own sacrifice and loss. As Cassian turns toward her, he's nearly shaking with rage. "I've been in this fight since I was 6 years old," he spits. "You're not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it."
EW.com
Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage, Rider Strong 'didn't get along' until creating Cory and Shawn's handshake
They might have played best friends across seven seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom, but Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage and Rider Strong reportedly weren't an immediate match on set — that is, until they spent a weekend together improvising one of their characters' most adorable exchanges. "Ben...
EW.com
Mark Ruffalo loves how She-Hulk finally addressed that Edward Norton used to be the Hulk
Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally addressed the Hulk-sized elephant in the room — that Bruce Banner a.k.a. the Hulk used to be played by a totally different person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Get ready for Bold Boimler vs. K'ranch on the new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks
On today's What to Watch: Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season, addressing that big season 1 finale cliffhanger — now, the crew has to rescue Captain Freeman and contend with a monster called K'ranch...a combo of ketchup and ranch. On his new show The End Is Nye, Bill Nye shows how we can survive inevitable natural and manmade disasters — but also how we can try to prevent them from even happening. Danny DeVito voices Devil on the animated series Little Demon, where he meets his daughter, the antichrist, voiced by DeVito's daughter Lucy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Shia LaBeouf says Olivia Wilde didn't fire him from Don't Worry Darling: 'I quit'
Maybe it's time for someone to worry a tiny bit, darling, as Shia LaBeouf has denied that he was fired from director Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling over "combative energy." In an email LaBeouf allegedly sent to Wilde that Variety published two days after it released its cover...
EW.com
Evan Peters gets grim as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in chilling first look at new Ryan Murphy show
Evan Peters makes a chilling transformation into serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new first-look photo from the upcoming Ryan Murphy–created Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The photo (below) shows Peters from behind as he sports Dahmer's signature oversize glasses and a polo shirt, with an accompanying...
EW.com
Jamie Foxx reveals his pitch-perfect Donald Trump impression
Jamie Foxx is making impersonations great again. Foxx appeared on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire flick Day Shift, which also stars Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During his appearance on this week's show, Foxx broke out his startlingly authentic impression of former president Donald Trump.
EW.com
Kevin Smith says his original Clerks III script was about 'dealing with grief': 'Mercifully we never made it'
It is no secret (stash) that Kevin Smith has been trying to get Clerks III off the ground for a while. At the Los Angeles premiere for the third film in the comedy franchise Wednesday night, the writer-director revealed details about an early version of the script which was wildly different from the finished product.
EW.com
The Umbrella Academy to end with season 4, creator working on Horizon Zero Dawn game adaptation
Netflix just rained down some bad news on fans of The Umbrella Academy. The streaming network announced Thursday that season 4 of the beloved comic book adaptation will be its last. "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting...
EW.com
The bastards did it: Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins The Boys season 4 in mystery role
After two years of scheduling woes, when signs seemed to suggest it wouldn't happen, The Boys actually pulled it off: Jeffrey Dean Morgan has officially joined the cast of season 4. Morgan, a self-proclaimed fan of the R-rated superhero drama, will reunite with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, now showrunner on...
EW.com
Olivia Wilde recalls 'nastiness' of getting Jason Sudeikis custody papers on stage: 'Really vicious'
Olivia Wilde has called receiving custody papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year "appalling" and "vicious." The filmmaker addressed the incident publicly for the first time in a new cover story with Variety published Wednesday. "It was my workplace," Wilde said, without specifically naming her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2020. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."
EW.com
John Boyega has some ideas for how The Rise of Skywalker should've ended
If you've ever wished the Star Wars sequel trilogy could've ended a little differently … you're not the only one. Star Wars: The Force Awakens turned John Boyega into a breakout star in 2015, and his character Finn quickly became a fan favorite — a kind, curious hero who evolves from conscripted stormtrooper to Resistance leader. But as the trilogy progressed, some fans criticized Finn's on-screen arc, arguing that his character was sidelined and underutilized, especially after his promising debut in The Force Awakens. The third and final film, 2019's Rise of Skywalker, was dismally received, featuring unresolved plot points and earning some of the series' worst-ever reviews.
Comments / 0