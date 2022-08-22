ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel

Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
MOVIES
EW.com

Netflix cancels Resident Evil after one season

It's game over for Netflix's Resident Evil TV series. EW has confirmed that Netflix has chosen not to order a second season of the horror show, which is set in the same world as the popular video games. The cancellation comes a little over a month after the show's premiere on July 14.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
EW.com

Keanu Reeves surprises starstruck couple on their wedding day

Whether he's rescuing Octavia Spencer, giving stranded plane passengers an impromptu tour, helping a lost fan, or donating his Matrix earnings to cancer research, Keanu Reeves spreads joy wherever he goes. Now for the latest, most excellent Keanu sighting — one that hails all the way from Northamptonshire, England, where...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Ezra Miller has 'very positive meeting' with studio over The Flash movie plans

Warner Bros. Discovery and Ezra Miller met this week to discuss the future of The Flash movie amid the actor's recent controversial actions and arrests. EW has learned that Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) along with their agent Scott Metzger had a "very positive meeting" on Wednesday with new WB film execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conversation centered on how the actor is still committed to the movie (slated for a June 23, 2023 release) as well as to "apologize for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."
MOVIES
EW.com

The best action movies on HBO Max

Action films are a favorite of Hollywood, mostly because the genre is just so malleable. There's a hero (or antihero) at its core, tasked with taking care of business. But that business can be anything from snuffing out reams of Russian bad guys — see Bob Odenkirk in the left-field 2021 action surprise Nobody — to Arnold Schwarzenegger engaging in a fist fight with Sharon Stone (See, she's not really his wife, and she doesn't want him to go to Mars. But more on that later).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Knives Out#Film Star#Greek
EW.com

Diego Luna on returning to Star Wars with Andor: 'This story matters'

There's a line in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that Diego Luna has been thinking about for years. It's a brief moment about halfway through the film, as Luna's Rebel spy Cassian Andor trades barbs with Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso. At one point, Jyn questions his motivations for joining the Rebel cause, arguing that he could never understand her own sacrifice and loss. As Cassian turns toward her, he's nearly shaking with rage. "I've been in this fight since I was 6 years old," he spits. "You're not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it."
MOVIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Get ready for Bold Boimler vs. K'ranch on the new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks

On today's What to Watch: Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season, addressing that big season 1 finale cliffhanger — now, the crew has to rescue Captain Freeman and contend with a monster called K'ranch...a combo of ketchup and ranch. On his new show The End Is Nye, Bill Nye shows how we can survive inevitable natural and manmade disasters — but also how we can try to prevent them from even happening. Danny DeVito voices Devil on the animated series Little Demon, where he meets his daughter, the antichrist, voiced by DeVito's daughter Lucy.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Jamie Foxx reveals his pitch-perfect Donald Trump impression

Jamie Foxx is making impersonations great again. Foxx appeared on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire flick Day Shift, which also stars Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During his appearance on this week's show, Foxx broke out his startlingly authentic impression of former president Donald Trump.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Olivia Wilde recalls 'nastiness' of getting Jason Sudeikis custody papers on stage: 'Really vicious'

Olivia Wilde has called receiving custody papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year "appalling" and "vicious." The filmmaker addressed the incident publicly for the first time in a new cover story with Variety published Wednesday. "It was my workplace," Wilde said, without specifically naming her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2020. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."
EW.com

John Boyega has some ideas for how The Rise of Skywalker should've ended

If you've ever wished the Star Wars sequel trilogy could've ended a little differently … you're not the only one. Star Wars: The Force Awakens turned John Boyega into a breakout star in 2015, and his character Finn quickly became a fan favorite — a kind, curious hero who evolves from conscripted stormtrooper to Resistance leader. But as the trilogy progressed, some fans criticized Finn's on-screen arc, arguing that his character was sidelined and underutilized, especially after his promising debut in The Force Awakens. The third and final film, 2019's Rise of Skywalker, was dismally received, featuring unresolved plot points and earning some of the series' worst-ever reviews.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy