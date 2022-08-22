Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Nottingham MD
Building fire reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
Nottingham MD
Greenland Technologies holds ribbon-cutting at new White Marsh location
WHITE MARSH, MD—The ribbon has been cut and Greenland Technologies is open for business in White Marsh. Earlier this week, the company opened an approximately 54,000 square-foot manufacturing facility at 5301 Nottingham Drive in White Marsh, a facility that is central to the company’s strategy of supporting the increased customer demand for its expanding line of electrical industrial vehicles.
Nottingham MD
Robberies reported in Rosedale & Middle River, home burglarized in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two robberies and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, an individual exited a vehicle in the 9400-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and demanded the victim;s property. The suspect fled the scene. Between the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
New redevelopment project bringing over 300 apartments to West Baltimore
We've heard it from both the mayor and police commissioner, Michael Harrison, solving Baltimore crime is a long-term issue.
Pumping new life into Security Square Mall
Community leaders hoping to revitalize Security Square Mall are celebrating plans by the state and Baltimore County to spend tens of millions of dollars to pump new life into it
Nottingham MD
Middle River trucker hauls in winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Sometimes you have to go home to win big. Trucker Scott Green of Middle River drives all over the country, playing scratch-offs in multiple states with varying levels of success. “I won $4,000 in Missouri and another $5,000 in Kentucky. I have gambled all over the country,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nottingham MD
Winner claims $2.2 million Multi-Match jackpot after buying ticket in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A $6 quick-pick Multi-Match ticket did the trick for a loyal Lottery player, who won the jackpot in the August 18 drawing. The annuity value that night was $2.2 million, and the winner decided to take the $1.6 million cash option. He is the second player to win a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 injures six near Baltimore, Harford County line
Pictures posted on social media by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company show the truck on its side over top a jersey wall, blocking both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Library encourages families to use branches as resource during upcoming school year
TOWSON, MD—Another school year is underway for Baltimore County Public Schools’ students and staff. Baltimore County Public Library officials are reminding families that the library is more than just books. BCPL has access to several in-person and online tools, e-sources, and engaging programs to help students and their families navigate the school year.
Nottingham MD
Essex man claims winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY prize
ESSEX, MD—He’s definitely a scratch-off man, a Baltimore County medical supplies salesman insisted to Maryland Lottery officials after claiming $50,000 worth of FAST PLAY luck he recently encountered. Noting that his big score did not come by way of a scratch-off, the Essex man said he changed his game because “it felt like the right time to switch things up.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches
A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. along the outer loop between the Harford Road and Perring Parkway exits. The three right lanes are shut down along the outer loop in this...
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
Wbaltv.com
Storms cause flash flooding, dumping several inches of rain in Fallston area
FALLSTON, Md. — Flash flooding damaged dozens of cars in the Fallston area Monday night, SkyTeam 11 reported. Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer said at 6 p.m. that storms that moved through Harford County dropped very heavy rain -- about 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour. SkyTeam 11...
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Baltimore mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured; Biden announces student debt plan
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
CBS News
A Baltimore County teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
(CNN) -- A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime -- and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The...
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
Comments / 0