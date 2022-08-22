ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
Greenland Technologies holds ribbon-cutting at new White Marsh location

WHITE MARSH, MD—The ribbon has been cut and Greenland Technologies is open for business in White Marsh. Earlier this week, the company opened an approximately 54,000 square-foot manufacturing facility at 5301 Nottingham Drive in White Marsh, a facility that is central to the company’s strategy of supporting the increased customer demand for its expanding line of electrical industrial vehicles.
Robberies reported in Rosedale & Middle River, home burglarized in Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two robberies and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, an individual exited a vehicle in the 9400-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and demanded the victim;s property. The suspect fled the scene. Between the...
Baltimore County Public Library encourages families to use branches as resource during upcoming school year

TOWSON, MD—Another school year is underway for Baltimore County Public Schools’ students and staff. Baltimore County Public Library officials are reminding families that the library is more than just books. BCPL has access to several in-person and online tools, e-sources, and engaging programs to help students and their families navigate the school year.
TOWSON, MD
Essex man claims winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY prize

ESSEX, MD—He’s definitely a scratch-off man, a Baltimore County medical supplies salesman insisted to Maryland Lottery officials after claiming $50,000 worth of FAST PLAY luck he recently encountered. Noting that his big score did not come by way of a scratch-off, the Essex man said he changed his game because “it felt like the right time to switch things up.”
ESSEX, MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. along the outer loop between the Harford Road and Perring Parkway exits. The three right lanes are shut down along the outer loop in this...
CARNEY, MD
Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
WHITE MARSH, MD

