Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

MD State Fair Contest

Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City and Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Kent and Queen Anne's. Contest Sponsor(s): Maryland State Fair. Prize Provider(s): Maryland State Fair. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period: August 29, 2022 to September 2,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reward increased for arrest in murder of Trevor White

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the death of a Baltimore restaurant and business owner has been increased, according to Baltimore City Police. The reward now stands at $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Heat, humidity, and spotty storms in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 27 — Hot temperatures stick around through the end of August. Baltimore already logged 42 90-degree days with more on the way this week. Saturday and Sunday remain hot and humid with highs near 90 and feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s...
