Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife across 9 states
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual practice of scattering more than 3 million packets of oral rabies vaccines across nine states along the Appalachian Mountains chain. The agency began distributing the packets by helicopter and airplanes from Maine to Alabama over a three-month period beginning this month,...
Fortified human breastmilk alters the microbiota of low-birth-weight infants
Babies born with very low birth weight (VLBW), which is defined as less than 1.5 kg at birth, have altered gut microbiota as compared to healthy term babies. This is a risk factor for neonatal growth and slowing/arrest of growth in the hospital. To correct this, nutrition in hospitals could...
