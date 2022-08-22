ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in week two of preseason

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL preseason is a time for young players to make a name for themselves. Last week, players like Josh Jobe, Mack Wilson, and Jalen Hurts all played well in their allotted playing time. This week appeared to be no different than last. Several former players reached the end zone while several other players shined on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama has produced some of the league’s best talent. Fans will likely see more of the superstar-like players during week one of the regular season. Most front offices and coaching staff don’t want the risk of having franchise players hurt in a meaningless game.

However, several notable alumni saw the field this past weekend. Tua Tagovailoa, OJ Howard, and Cam Sims all played well in week two of the preseason. Each saw their first meaningful snaps of the preseason come this past weekend.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at several former Alabama players and how they faired in week two of the NFL preseason.

Mack Wilson - New England Patriots

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Wilson’s Stats versus Panthers:

  • 5 tackles
  • 1 pass deflection

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jennings’ Stats versus Panthers:

  • 3 tackles
  • 1 tackle for loss
  • 1 sack

OJ Howard - Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Howard’s Stats versus Broncos:

  • 3 receptions
  • 16 receiving yards
  • 1 receiving touchdown

Saivion Smith - Detroit Lions

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Smith’s Stats versus Colts:

  • 4 tackles
  • 1 tackle for loss
  • 1 pass deflection

Shaun DIon Hamilton - Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dion Hamilton’s Stats versus Colts:

  • 2 tackles
  • 1 QB hit

Tony Brown - Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brown’s Stats versus Lions:

  • 6 tackles
  • 1 tackle for loss
  • 1 INT
  • 1 TD

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Chiefs:

  • 8 carries
  • 31 rushing yards

Cam Sims - Washington Commanders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sims’ Stats versus Chiefs:

  • 2 receptions
  • 23 receiving yards
  • 1 receiving touchdown

Da'Shawn Hand - Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hand’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

  • 2 tackles
  • 1 sack
  • 1 tackle for loss

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Raiders:

  • 6 ATT / 8 CMP
  • 58 PaYds

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Wallace’s Stats versus Jaguars:

  • 3 tackles

Jerome Ford - Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ford’s Stats versus Eagles:

  • 9 carries
  • 31 rushing yards
  • 4 receptions
  • 26 receiving yards

Josh Jobe - Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jobe’s Stats versus Browns:

  • 7 tackles
  • 1 pass deflection

