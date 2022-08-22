Read full article on original website
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
Chicago's Yoan Moncada benched on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not starting in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moncada will rest on Friday night after Josh Harrison was aligned at third base and Romy Gonzalez was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Moncada has produced a...
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
Rays' David Peralta batting fifth on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Peralta will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Jose Siri moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peralta for 10.0 FanDuel...
Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
Nick Senzel sent to Reds' bench on Friday evening
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Nick Senzel is not starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Senzel will take a seat after Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base, Jake Fraley was named Friday's designated hitter, and Stuart Fairchild was positioned in left field. Per Baseball Savant on 246 batted balls...
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Friday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Chavis for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DJ LeMahieu leading off for Yankees on Friday night
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu will operate first base after Anthony Rizzo was rested in Oakland. In a matchup versus left-hander JP Sears, our models project LeMahieu to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Nick Madrigal in Cubs' Friday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is starting Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal is getting the at second base, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Madrigal for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel points.
Albert Pujols starting Friday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Friday in the team's game againts the Atlanta Braves. Pujols is getting teh nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Pujols for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5...
Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will take over in left field after Joey Gallo was benched versus Miami's right-hander Tommy Nance. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Luis Rengifo taking over third base for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is batting cleanup in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rengifo will operate the hot corner after Jose Rojas was given the night off in Toronto. numberFire's models project Rengifo to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
