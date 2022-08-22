ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

fox13news.com

First school food pantry opens in Polk County

POINCIANA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties. The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

I-75 driver involved in crash jumps into Little Manatee River to dodge oncoming vehicle, officials say

RUSKIN, Fla. - A driver in southern Hillsborough County survived after he was involved in a crash and dove into a river to avoid an oncoming vehicle, officials said. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the initial three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Little Manatee River overpass.
fox13news.com

Recounts ordered for Hillsborough school tax referendum, county court judge's race

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County canvassing board ordered recounts of two races and certified the unofficial results Thursday from the Florida primaries. Three pairs of eyes scrutinized one ballot after another at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, making sure signatures matched on provisional ballots before counting them among the county’s votes. The board also ordered two recounts, one for the county’s school millage tax referendum that would have increased property taxes to pay for teacher raises and the other recount for the county court judge group 14 race.
fox13news.com

Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Pinellas County. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and was hit by the car. The teen had been walking to the bus stop with his little sister.
fox13news.com

Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
fox13news.com

Florida officials hold unclaimed property auction in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida officials said they returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years. That includes nearly $390 million just last year. In addition to tangible items like Jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock...
fox13news.com

Tampa police asking for tips after shooting victim dies at hospital

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night. It happened before midnight on 50th Street near Interstate 4. According to the police department, they received a report about shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was...
fox13news.com

Hillsborough district leaders express disappointment after voters reject referendum to give teachers raises

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County School district leaders expressed disappointment Wednesday following the defeat of a referendum that would have increased teachers' salaries by raising property taxes. The measure asked voters whether they'd be in favor of a millage increase, which would have increased property taxes based on the value...
fox13news.com

Inside Ybor City home damaged from summer storm

After a microburst struck parts of Ybor City on Wednesday evening, some homes experienced damage and cleanup continued Thursday after sunrise. Metal roofing of one home was scraped off. Inside, the ceiling sags and water has soaked the floors.
fox13news.com

Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines. In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away. Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from...
pasconewsonline.com

US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.

