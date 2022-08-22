Read full article on original website
Three pedestrian deaths shines light on need for safer roads in Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. The first pedestrian crash happened at 4:17 a.m. when a 71-year-old was crossing against the light...
First school food pantry opens in Polk County
POINCIANA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties. The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and...
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
I-75 driver involved in crash jumps into Little Manatee River to dodge oncoming vehicle, officials say
RUSKIN, Fla. - A driver in southern Hillsborough County survived after he was involved in a crash and dove into a river to avoid an oncoming vehicle, officials said. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the initial three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Little Manatee River overpass.
Recounts ordered for Hillsborough school tax referendum, county court judge's race
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County canvassing board ordered recounts of two races and certified the unofficial results Thursday from the Florida primaries. Three pairs of eyes scrutinized one ballot after another at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, making sure signatures matched on provisional ballots before counting them among the county’s votes. The board also ordered two recounts, one for the county’s school millage tax referendum that would have increased property taxes to pay for teacher raises and the other recount for the county court judge group 14 race.
Valrico family receives brand-new home from local non-profit, Hillsborough County
VALRICO, Fla. - A Valrico family was given a brand-new home thanks to a collaborative effort from local non-profit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. Terri Hughes, a Valrico native, said the moment she was handed the keys to her brand-new home is something she will never forget. "This...
Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Pinellas County. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and was hit by the car. The teen had been walking to the bus stop with his little sister.
Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses
LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
St. Pete accepting proposals for Trop redevelopment site, must include plans for new baseball stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After reviewing hours of feedback from the community, St. Pete leaders have formally begun the process to solicit new ideas on how to best redevelop the Tropicana Field site. This time, proposals must include a baseball stadium. In June, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch scrapped plans...
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
Florida officials hold unclaimed property auction in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida officials said they returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years. That includes nearly $390 million just last year. In addition to tangible items like Jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock...
Tampa police asking for tips after shooting victim dies at hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night. It happened before midnight on 50th Street near Interstate 4. According to the police department, they received a report about shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was...
Hillsborough district leaders express disappointment after voters reject referendum to give teachers raises
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County School district leaders expressed disappointment Wednesday following the defeat of a referendum that would have increased teachers' salaries by raising property taxes. The measure asked voters whether they'd be in favor of a millage increase, which would have increased property taxes based on the value...
Inside Ybor City home damaged from summer storm
After a microburst struck parts of Ybor City on Wednesday evening, some homes experienced damage and cleanup continued Thursday after sunrise. Metal roofing of one home was scraped off. Inside, the ceiling sags and water has soaked the floors.
Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines. In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away. Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from...
US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
