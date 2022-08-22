Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff
The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
1470 WMBD
Children’s Home of Illinois needs foster parents
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a hard, but important job. The Children’s Home Association of Illinois is in need of new foster parents to take in kids that have nowhere else to go. The Home’s Interim President & CEO Stephanie Alkhafaji says there’s a process to becoming a foster parent, that will help determine who is a good fit.
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer
ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
walls102.com
Fundraising efforts begin for Main Street fire families
MENDOTA – Those who wish to help the families displaced after the fire on Main Street in Mendota should consider donating to one of the funds set up to assist those in need. The Main Street Fire Fund has been established at First State Bank to help those who lost their residence. The City of Mendota and the Mendota Police Department has the Good Samaritan Fund available to accept cash donations as well. The police department does ask that no more clothing donations be dropped off at the station.
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County
Jebadiah Ralston and Chad Kelly to MaKayla Brock, 427 S. Elm St., Kewanee, $60,000. Brad and Dawn Bryner to Quentin and Breanne Bryner, 10440 IL Hwy 78, Kewanee, $225,000. Deborah VanArsdall, John VanArsdall, Theodore Myhre Jr., Michael Myhre, David Myhre to Paul Collinson, 221 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, $116,000.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday
The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
aledotimesrecord.com
Gone with the wind — death and destruction in the village of Ellison
Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
geneseorepublic.com
Here's what to expect this fall from Geneseo High School's sports teams
Geneseo High School fall sports are underway and coaches as well as players are excited and optimistic about the 2022 season. The Green Machine varsity football team will kick off its regular season with a home game on Friday, Aug. 26, against Chicago Noble/Comer. The team held a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence
On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
starvedrock.media
Electrical Fire Fills Mendota Home With Smoke
A lightning strike appears to have caused a home to be filled with smoke in Mendota. A family returned to their house Sunday afternoon and found smoke everywhere. They called 9-1-1 and Mendota, Troy Grove, Peru and Earlville firefighters all responded. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher believes a lightning strike over the weekend caused an electrical fire. He says smoke was in every part of the single-story house in the 900 block of 5th Avenue.
aledotimesrecord.com
'Worst I've ever seen': 198 dogs found without water on rural Illinois property, state says
SHERRARD — A collie with skin ulcers, muscle necrosis and “large amounts of maggots” in its wounds was removed from a woman’s property in rural Sherrard on Aug. 12. The collie, according to Mercer County court documents, could not stand on its own and was later euthanized.
