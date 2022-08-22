ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galva, IL

Local 4 WHBF

RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff

The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Children’s Home of Illinois needs foster parents

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a hard, but important job. The Children’s Home Association of Illinois is in need of new foster parents to take in kids that have nowhere else to go. The Home’s Interim President & CEO Stephanie Alkhafaji says there’s a process to becoming a foster parent, that will help determine who is a good fit.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
GALESBURG, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
DIXON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer

ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Fundraising efforts begin for Main Street fire families

MENDOTA – Those who wish to help the families displaced after the fire on Main Street in Mendota should consider donating to one of the funds set up to assist those in need. The Main Street Fire Fund has been established at First State Bank to help those who lost their residence. The City of Mendota and the Mendota Police Department has the Good Samaritan Fund available to accept cash donations as well. The police department does ask that no more clothing donations be dropped off at the station.
MENDOTA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County

Jebadiah Ralston and Chad Kelly to MaKayla Brock, 427 S. Elm St., Kewanee, $60,000. Brad and Dawn Bryner to Quentin and Breanne Bryner, 10440 IL Hwy 78, Kewanee, $225,000. Deborah VanArsdall, John VanArsdall, Theodore Myhre Jr., Michael Myhre, David Myhre to Paul Collinson, 221 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, $116,000.
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday

The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
PRINCETON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Gone with the wind — death and destruction in the village of Ellison

Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
DAVENPORT, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to expect this fall from Geneseo High School's sports teams

Geneseo High School fall sports are underway and coaches as well as players are excited and optimistic about the 2022 season. The Green Machine varsity football team will kick off its regular season with a home game on Friday, Aug. 26, against Chicago Noble/Comer. The team held a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19.
GENESEO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence

On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
starvedrock.media

Electrical Fire Fills Mendota Home With Smoke

A lightning strike appears to have caused a home to be filled with smoke in Mendota. A family returned to their house Sunday afternoon and found smoke everywhere. They called 9-1-1 and Mendota, Troy Grove, Peru and Earlville firefighters all responded. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher believes a lightning strike over the weekend caused an electrical fire. He says smoke was in every part of the single-story house in the 900 block of 5th Avenue.

