Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal v Fulham: Premier League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Can Mikel Arteta’s side continue their 100% start to the season? Join Scott Murray
BBC
Chelsea Mooney death: Mental health unit had 'limited concern' over ligatures
A mental health unit in Sheffield showed "limited concern" about patients using ligatures, a coroner has said following the death of a teenager. Chelsea Mooney, 17, died in hospital on 12 April 2021, two days after an act of self-harm involving ligatures at the city's Cygnet Hospital. Coroner Abigail Combes...
Comments / 0