Economy

EWN

Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck

Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
EWN

Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA

Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
EWN

16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
EWN

Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink

Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
EWN

Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
EWN

Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only

USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
EWN

Virginia Pension Fund Aims To Boost Its Returns Using Yield Farming

The Fairfax County Retirement Systems will invest in yield farming schemes. Chief investment officer Katherine Molnar spoke about the strategy in an interview. The regulatory landscape in the U.S. is changing, and with that, more incumbent institutions may warm up to crypto. The Fairfax County Retirement Systems, a pension fund...
EWN

Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand

Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
EWN

Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ Writes Off $200 Million Worth Of CAD Investment To Celsius Network

Canadian investment management firm CDPQ has written off its $200 million investment to Celsius network. The firm had earlier invested its stake in Celsius in October 2022. Leading investment management firm for pension and other Government funds in Quebec, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, popularly referred to as CDPQ, has written off $200 million worth of CAD investment to troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network.
EWN

EWN

ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

