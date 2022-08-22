Read full article on original website
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
Huobi Founder Keen On Selling Majority Of His Stake At $3 Billion Value: Report
Crypto exchange Huobi’s founder Leon Li is reportedly in talks with financiers to sell his stake in the firm. Potential buyers include Justin Sun of Tron and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Huobi founder Leon Li is currently in talks with a bunch of investors...
Troubled Crypto Exchange Zipmex Receives Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Zipmex has finally been granted a three month creditor protection from the Singapore court. Per a Bloomberg report, the court’s decision will be instrumental in guarding the firm against third-party lawsuits and claims, enabling the exchange to come up with a useful funding plan. Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex was...
Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink
Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
Ripple is Interested in Acquiring Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Assets: Reuters Report
San Francisco-based company Ripple Labs Inc is potentially interested in purchasing assets of bankrupt Crypto Lender: Celsius. Ripple is actively looking for market opportunities to “strategically scale the company,” according to Ripple’s spokesperson. The company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 over...
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
Celsius Lost Over $100 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trade: Financial Times Report
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky took over the company’s trading strategy in January 2022. Mashinsky assumed a more active role in trade decisions ahead of the FOMC meeting at the start of the year. The report explained that Mashinsky was ” slugging around huge chunks of bitcoin”. Financial...
Justin Sun Pledges 1 Million ETH To Hard Fork As Ethereum Miners Generate $11 Billion In 2022
Revenue from Ethereum mining has surpassed proceeds boasted by Bitcoin miners. Arcane research shows that ETH miners have generated around $11 billion in 2022 so far. Bitcoin miners have managed $10 billion as of press time. Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-work could ultimately eliminate the role of miners on the network....
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only
USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Virginia Pension Fund Aims To Boost Its Returns Using Yield Farming
The Fairfax County Retirement Systems will invest in yield farming schemes. Chief investment officer Katherine Molnar spoke about the strategy in an interview. The regulatory landscape in the U.S. is changing, and with that, more incumbent institutions may warm up to crypto. The Fairfax County Retirement Systems, a pension fund...
Voyager Digital Receives Court Approval To Return $270 Million Worth Of Funds To Its Customers
The US bankruptcy court has granted approval to Voyager Digital to pay back $270 million worth of funds to its customers, WSJ reports. The firm had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July which rendered the customers incapable of accessing their stored funds. Per a report published by Wall Street...
SEC To Require Crypto Exposure Report From Hedge Funds – WallStreetJournal
The U.S. SEC could launch a new policy for hedge funds as crypto adoption grows. Hedge funds might soon be required to report on their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Such firms would do so through the so-called Form PF. Gary Gensler said the move could provide more insight into the operations...
Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand
Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ Writes Off $200 Million Worth Of CAD Investment To Celsius Network
Canadian investment management firm CDPQ has written off its $200 million investment to Celsius network. The firm had earlier invested its stake in Celsius in October 2022. Leading investment management firm for pension and other Government funds in Quebec, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, popularly referred to as CDPQ, has written off $200 million worth of CAD investment to troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network.
