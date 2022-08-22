Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
Positive painting: Family remembers 9th grader lost to suicide by continuing her mission
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Katie Whysong loved to paint. It was her way of expressing herself. “She was a quiet, gentle soul of a kid,” said Katie’s dad, Todd Whysong. “But she would open up around us and she was funny with a soft, sweet laugh,” said Alisa Whysong, Katie’s mother by marriage.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows
Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
Families mourn loved ones lost to addiction, raise awareness during downtown service
PITTSBURGH — A church bell tolled 719 times on Friday morning, symbolizing the significant number of lives lost to drug overdoses just last year in Allegheny County alone. “We’re dealing with an epidemic in this country. It doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” said Ron Owen, who lost his daughter to a fatal overdose in 2003.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant
Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette Historical Society seeks submissions for time capsule to be opened in 2047
Members of the Jeannette Historical Society are looking for submissions to possibly be included in a time capsule that will be opened in 2047. The capsule, which is on display in the front window at the society’s Clay Avenue museum, will be buried outside City Hall on Sept. 24 during the Glass City Heritage Festival. Submissions can be any type of artifact or memorabilia related to Jeannette and the current time, said Donna McCullough, activities director.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Hampton Presbyterian Church, Women's Business Network and more
The Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show on Sept. 10, from 2-6 p.m. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold, and the tunes will be spinning. People can bring their own tables, chairs, and EZ-ups. Family friendly fun,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg houses of worship open doors for Westmoreland Historical Society tour
Westmoreland Historical Society has a new focus for its annual house tour. Instead of featuring private residences, the tour will include seven historic houses of worship in downtown Greensburg. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship Tour will give participants...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
butlerradio.com
Food Distribution Coming To Chicora
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Welcome back, Hampton students
Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rottweiler-coon hound is top dog in Greensburg's pet ambassador contest
El Guaje Villa is Greensburg’s first official pet ambassador. The 3 1/2-year-old Rottweiler-coon hound mix — Guaje for short — topped a field of more than 50 contenders in a competition for the title that ended at Thursday’s Greensburg Night Market. With 350 points out of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin
A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington church damaged by tornado in 2020 to reopen
Parishioners of a New Kensington church damaged by a tornado more than two years ago are slated to return to it for worship in November. The Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, announced Friday that he will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa at 1 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a Mass of reopening and welcome parishioners back to their church.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport, Gilpin establish first regional police force in Armstrong County: Southern Armstrong Regional
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department — which combines Freeport and Gilpin police — soon will be off the ground. Freeport Council on Wednesday night gave unanimous approval to a consolidation of its police department with Gilpin’s. Freeport’s action followed Gilpin’s approval Monday. While there...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rabbit agility show at Westmoreland Fair hindered by loud music, youth handlers press on
Beating drums and songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” might put pep in a human’s step, but those loud noises have the opposite effect on skittish rabbits. Spectators found that out the hard way during the Westmoreland Fair’s rabbit agility show, which was hindered by a band practicing its set list yards away.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vandergrift officials continue efforts to manage aging borough trees
Vandergrift officials are hosting a public meeting Friday to educate the public about ongoing efforts to maintain the numerous trees that line borough streets. Council’s tree and lights committee members will host a free informational meeting Sept. 15. The committee members are Councilwomen Christine Wilson, Jody Sarno and Marilee Kessler.
