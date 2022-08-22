ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place

ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
It’s Be Kind to Humankind Week!

Alexandria, VA It’s Be Kind to Humankind Week! Here are three easy ways you can participate at 4 Mile Run Market, 4109 Mt. Vernon Ave., Sunday 8/28/2012, 9 am – 1 pm. Join the Food Drive for ALIVE this Sunday: Bring non-perishable food items to the Market between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. See below for most needed items.
Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store at the Shoppes of Foxchase

ALEXANDRIA, VA–Comcast recently opened a new interactive Xfinity store in Alexandria at the Shoppes of Foxchase – marking its sixth store in Northern Virginia as the company continues its retail evolution nationwide. The new 3,200-square-foot storefront aims to attract customers with its immersive design and convenient location. The...
