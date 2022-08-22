Read full article on original website
WandaVision Director Matt Shakman In Talks To For Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie
It looks like Marvel may have found a replacement director for their upcoming Fantastic Four movie after Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts parted ways with the production. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is looking to take up the director role as Marvel quickly began looking for Watt's replacement. Deadline is...
8 Of The Worst “Saying The Movie Title In The Movie” Moments, And 8 That Give Me Chills
"So that's it, huh? We're some kind of SUICIDE SQUAD?"
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
Quentin Tarantino Slams François Truffaut, Calls Filmmaker a ‘Bumbling Amateur’
Say what you will about Quentin Tarantino, but he never backs down from a controversial take. The filmmaker has made a career out of his ability to elevate the exploitation films he loves into high art, and has never shied away from defending the cinema that inspired him. And his tendency to appreciate the lowbrow is matched by a willingness to criticize some of cinema’s most revered figures when he thinks the praise they get is unwarranted. The September issue of Sight & Sound features an interview with Tarantino and his “Video Archives Podcast” co-host Roger Avary, and per usual, Tarantino...
All 14 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Robert Plant Recalled Mixed Feelings About His “Hobbit” Period
It’s a good time to be Robert Plant. The onetime Led Zeppelin singer recently released a second collaboration with Alison Krauss; like the first album they made together, it’s earned rave reviews. Pairing an iconic rock vocalist with an iconic bluegrass singer turned out to be a fantastic idea for all involved — and if it allowed the duo to show off their takes on some of their favorite songs, it’s all the stronger for it.
Marauders #5 - Hell Can Wait!
HELL CAN WAIT! Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn’t agree more! It’s a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!
She-Hulk Attorney At Law Episode 2: 9 Easter Eggs And References You Missed
The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "Superhuman Law," has arrived and there were a number of very big developments. While most of the first episode was flashbacks to how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) became the She-Hulk, the latest episode filled us in quite a bit on her life.
Minor Threats #1 - A Quick End To A Long Beginning
It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses... but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!
Damage Control #1 - Into the Mailstrom; Zapped and the Mother of Invention
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer
A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
Shortly After The Release Of Jennette McCurdy's Bombshell Memoir, "Zoey 101" Alum Alexa Nikolas Protested Outside Nickelodeon
"There was footage on Zoey 101 alone that when I look back now, I'm deeply uncomfortable by it."
Forspoken | 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer
Get an in-depth look at the adventure that awaits you in the world of Athia. Learn how to master powerful magic abilities, navigate treacherous terrain, and defeat formidable, corrupted foes as Frey in Forspoken.
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Captain America: Symbol of Truth #4 - Homeland Part 4
Sam Wilson uncovers a plot that poses an imminent threat to both the U.S. and Wakanda—but Wakanda doesn't want to play ball with Captain America. Faced with an impossible decision, Sam tries to do what's best for both countries. But will his gamble pay off or cost him dearly? And what interest do the elusive White Wolf and his ally Crossbones have in the outcome?
TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2
The Rat King has been plotting behind the scenes of NYC and Mutant Town with his newly recruited trio of terror-LeatherKrang, Madame Null, and Baxter Stockman. As a result, his witch sister, Kitsune, and the Shredder have undertaken a desperate metaphysical journey seeking past weaknesses in order to counter the trickster god’s latest deadly gambit. Now, with Krang out of the way, Shredder and Kitsune turn their attention to Madame Null and Baxter Stockman. But will the answers they seek be even more dangerous than the arcane quest to find them? As it was in the shocking first issue, enemies become allies and exciting new characters are debuted in this prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, the Armageddon Game!
