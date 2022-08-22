Read full article on original website
Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions
Intermolecular interactions are the forces that pertain between molecules. In general, these interactions scarcely extend beyond the boundaries of molecules. For the most part, they are effective over distances of less than 1 nanometer (10-9 m). The largest distances discovered to date were in energy transmissions, where almost 10 nanometers...
Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method
The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Webb telescope makes first unequivocal detection of carbon dioxide in an exoplanet atmosphere
For the first time, astronomers have found unambiguous evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system). The discovery, accepted for publication in Nature and posted online August 25, demonstrates the power of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to deliver unprecedented observations of exoplanet atmospheres.
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Using math proofs, experiments and simulations to show how a material wrinkles when flattened
A team of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Syracuse University and the University of Pennsylvania, has developed a means for showing how a certain piece of material wrinkles after it has been flattened. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes experiments they conducted with tiny pieces of plastic.
Radiology sheds light on ancient fish species coelacanth
An after-hours trip to Aarhus University Hospital Skejby's radiology department has shed light on a mysterious and ancient fish, one that remains one of the world's rarest—the Coelacanth. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University have removed Denmark's only specimen of this primordial fish from its jar of alcohol and gained new insight into how it functions. The new knowledge could contribute to saving this critically endangered deep sea dweller.
Microscopy reveals mechanism behind new CRISPR tool
New research from Cornell offers insights into a line of CRISPR systems, which could lead to promising antiviral and tissue engineering tools in animal and plants. The research by Ailong Ke, the Robert J. Appel Professor of molecular biology and genetics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stan J.J. Brouns at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, focuses on a newly discovered CRISPR RNA-guided Caspase system, otherwise known as Craspase.
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
Bioinformaticians get rid of an unnecessary step in protein stability analysis
Researchers from the Skoltech Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology compared different protein structure prediction methods in terms of mutant protein stability evaluation and obtained the same result for the AI-predicted structures and experimental three-dimensional (3D) of proteins with similar amino acid sequences. However, the attempt to predict the targeted protein's structure from the known structure of its "relative" only made the prediction less accurate. The team's findings will facilitate preliminary calculations in the evaluation of stability changes caused by mutation. The research was published in Bioinformatics.
The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?
From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
245-million-year-old fossils provide new insights into the evolution and feeding strategies of aquatic insects
The feeding strategy of filtering suspended particles from the water was developed earlier in aquatic insects than previously assumed. This was revealed in a study on fossil insect larvae from the 245-million-year-old Grès à Voltzia sandstone of the Vosges Mountains by Dr. Arnold Staniczek, specialist on aquatic insects at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, and his colleague Dr. Pavel Sroka from the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice.
Physicists develop a perfect light trap
Whether in photosynthesis or in a photovoltaic system: if you want to use light efficiently, you have to absorb it as completely as possible. However, this is difficult if the absorption is to take place in a thin layer of material that normally lets a large part of the light pass through.
