Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles
During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
MLive.com
‘Long-haired dude’ from Georgia brings new spark to Tawas Area football
TAWAS CITY, MI – Tawas Area football needed a game-changer. Someone fresh, someone new, someone different. And along came a coach unlike any the Braves had ever seen. “When I first saw him, he walked in the lunchroom and I thought ‘What are we getting ourselves into?’” said Tawas senior Granite Barringer. “Here’s this long-haired dude who looks like he just drives motorcycles all day.”
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?
One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury
The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Giants WR selling Super Bowl ring
A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
Defending state champ Chelsea stunned by Trenton with goal-line stand in opener
TRENTON – There were questions about how Chelsea’s football team would reload for a state title defense after graduating more than 40 seniors from last year’s championship team. The Bulldogs found out Friday night that they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to...
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor-area football scoreboard for 2022 season openers
ANN ARBOR – We are underway with the 2022 Michigan high school football season. Here are the final scores from Thursday night’s opening games involving Ann Arbor-area football teams. Games are listed in alphabetical. Note: This post will be updated with Friday and Saturday’s scores. -- THURSDAY,...
Carolina Panthers interested in Jets receiver Denzel Mims
The Carolina Panthers have inquired about disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, The Athletic reported Friday. Mims, who
Why Eric Ebron could solve the New York Giants’ tight end concerns
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged this week that “there’s not a lot of” depth at tight end
Top 10 W. Michigan high school football prospects
With the help of 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu, WOOD TV8 is breaking down his list of the top ten seniors in West Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Yardbarker
Giants Sign K Ryan Santoso & WR Travis Toivonen
Starting K Graham Gano is in the concussion protocol, so Santoso will likely fill in until he clears. Santoso, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The...
Wisconsin football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups
Wisconsin football is known for their defense, and a number of legends have helped to build that reputation over the years. For this all-time team, we went with the 3-4 defense that has become Wisconsin’s standard during the Jim Leonhard era. As a result, there are three defensive lineman and four linebackers that represent some of the best to ever wear the Badger uniform.
Football roundup: East Lansing rallies to victory, Portland and Williamston prevail
Jace Clarizio had the go-ahead touchdown in the middle stages of the fourth quarter while helping the East Lansing football team rally to a 21-15 victory over Portage Central on Thursday. Clarizio finished with a team-high 68 rushing yards, with 48 coming on his TD for the Trojans, who are ranked No. 8 in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's season-opening Division 2 poll. ...
Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig is the top-ranked edge rusher in this PFF stat
On Wednesday night, Pro Football Focus ranked returning edge rushers with the highest pass rush win rates last season, and Wisconsin outside linebacker ranked first with a pass rush win percentage of 27.1. Herbig had a fantastic year in 2021 and was a constant threat against opposing quarterbacks on the...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0