Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
All jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his wife Blake Lively. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos marking Lively's 35th birthday.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their way through Italy hand in hand. The couple, who celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Georgia last weekend, were seen shopping in Milan, Italy, Thursday. Lopez, 53, dressed in all white, sporting a crop top with high-waist pants and a fedora....
'The Flash' 's Jesse L. Martin Joins HLN's 'How It Really Happened'
Jesse L. Martin is adding another title to his resume: Host. On Sunday, The Flash star will launch HLN's How It Really Happened with Jesse. L Martin, in which he delves into notorious crimes, mysteries trials, and tragedies. "My agents, managers came to me and said, 'Here's an interesting project,'"...
Richard Simmons Thanks Fans for 'Kindness and Love' Days After Documentary on His Disappearance
Richard Simmons is popping back on social media to share his appreciation. On Wednesday, just days after the premiere of the TMZ documentary about the fitness icon's public disappearance, the 74-year-old thanked his fans for the love. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! . Love, Richard," wrote Simmons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'
Audiences will have to wait longer to see a few DC movies on the big screen. On Wednesday, the directors of superhero sequels Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods reacted after their release dates were pushed back to premiere later in 2023. Aquaman and the...
'Prey' Actress Amber Midthunder Responds to 'Haters' Who Labeled Her 'Predator' Movie 'Super Woke'
Amber Midthunder has a word for all the Prey "haters." The 25-year-old is the star of the new Predator offshoot, which, after it debuted on the streaming service Aug. 5, became Hulu's No. 1 most-watched premiere ever, across film and television. Set some 300 years in the past, Prey lands...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Announcement Includes Fan Favorites Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio
ABC announced the first group of Bachelor in Paradise singles for the summer in Mexico — and some of your favorites may be returning for another chance at love. The initial cast list of men includes Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, plus Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins 'The Boys' in Recurring Role for Season 4: 'So Damn Stoked!'
The Boys is making room for an exciting new cast member. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the series in its upcoming fourth season. The actor, 56, will appear as a recurring guest star, but information on his character is currently unknown. His casting on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jon Hamm Tries to Solve a Murder in 'Confess, Fletch' Trailer — with 'Mad Men' Costar John Slattery
Jon Hamm and John Slattery are back together again in Confess, Fletch. A trailer for the comedy debuted Thursday, showing Hamm as semi-retired journalist Irwin M. Fletcher — a character originally portrayed by Chevy Chase in 1985's Fletch — who becomes involved in the investigation of art heist.
Ezra Miller Apologizes to Warner Bros. Execs for Bringing Negative Attention to 'The Flash' : Report
Ezra Miller is doing some damage control. The Justice League star, 29, who uses they/them pronouns, had a meeting Wednesday at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, about keeping their upcoming DCEU entry The Flash on track for its June 2023 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. During the...
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Completing Her EGOT Trophy Set as Her Tony Award Finally Arrives
Jennifer Hudson has a new roommate, and his name is Tony. The singer and actress, 40, shared an Instagram post on Friday of herself holding her Tony Award, which she won for her role as a producer on A Strange Loop. In the background, her Grammy, Oscar and Emmy statues sit on a baby grand piano.
Buckingham Palace Celebrates International Dog Day with Vintage Photos of Royals and Their Pups
The royal family is honoring their treasured pets!. On Friday – otherwise known as International Dog Day – Buckingham Palace opened the archives to share a series of photos of monarchs and their dogs. "On #InternationalDogDay take a look through some of our favorite photographs in the Royal...
PETS・
Princess Diana Was the 'First Person to Rattle the Cage of the Monarchy,' Says Queen's Biographer
Princess Diana left a huge impression on the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth. "Diana was the first person to rattle the cage of the monarchy within living memory," the Queen's biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, which looks back at Diana's legacy 25 years after her tragic death on Aug. 31, 1997.
'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests Working Environment at Nickelodeon: We 'Deserve an Apology'
Alexa Nikolas is standing up against alleged mistreatment by her former employer Nickelodeon. The Zoey 101 alum, 30, claims the network didn't keep her safe as a child actor and has participated in a protest calling out the network's working environment for young performers. As a part of her "Eat Predators" movement, Nikolas advocates for better treatment of children in the workforce and is calling for former Nickelodeon actors (whom she calls "survivors") to be released from non-disclosure agreements she says the network requires talent to sign.
Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm Turning 9 Months with Adorable Cowboy Hat Photos
Olivia Munn is soaking up every moment with son Malcolm Hiệp. On Wednesday, the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, shared two new photos of her infant son on her Instagram Story, celebrating her little boy as he turns 9 months old. The photos show Malcolm in a pair of...
People
310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0