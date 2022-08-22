ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Considine
'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Announcement Includes Fan Favorites Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio

ABC announced the first group of Bachelor in Paradise singles for the summer in Mexico — and some of your favorites may be returning for another chance at love. The initial cast list of men includes Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, plus Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.
People

'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests Working Environment at Nickelodeon: We 'Deserve an Apology'

Alexa Nikolas is standing up against alleged mistreatment by her former employer Nickelodeon. The Zoey 101 alum, 30, claims the network didn't keep her safe as a child actor and has participated in a protest calling out the network's working environment for young performers. As a part of her "Eat Predators" movement, Nikolas advocates for better treatment of children in the workforce and is calling for former Nickelodeon actors (whom she calls "survivors") to be released from non-disclosure agreements she says the network requires talent to sign.
People

People

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

