Alexa Nikolas is standing up against alleged mistreatment by her former employer Nickelodeon. The Zoey 101 alum, 30, claims the network didn't keep her safe as a child actor and has participated in a protest calling out the network's working environment for young performers. As a part of her "Eat Predators" movement, Nikolas advocates for better treatment of children in the workforce and is calling for former Nickelodeon actors (whom she calls "survivors") to be released from non-disclosure agreements she says the network requires talent to sign.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO