Read full article on original website
Related
Chemical leak leads to brief evacuation in Buckhannon
A chemical leak at the City of Buckhannon's water treatment plant on Wood Street led to a brief mandatory evacuation order for anyone within a one-block radius Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
WDTV
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOY
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
WDTV
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
Driver trapped, injured in accident on I-79 north
The driver of a car is injured but expected to survive after an accident on I-79 Northbound on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Morgantown woman who allegedly shot out vehicle’s back window charged
A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle's back window in Morgantown.
Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
Missing Teen Found
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
WDTV
Bus accident reported in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
WDTV
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
WDTV
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTRF
Wheeling officials give update to fire that damaged 5, 2 total loss
Wheeling officials have given an update to the fire that occurred on August 13 on Jacob Street. The Wheeling Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations stated that the cause of the Saturday, Aug. 13 East Wheeling fire will remain undetermined. Investigators believe the fire originated in the second-floor kitchen...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
wajr.com
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
UPDATE: Preston County road now closed through Friday
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
Comments / 0