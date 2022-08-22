ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special bond developed between a police officer and a little boy at a local restaurant. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever entered Heater’s Restaurant for lunch on Tuesday. He didn’t expect to leave having made a friend, especially one who’s 5 years old.
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing Teen Found

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Bus accident reported in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Wheeling officials give update to fire that damaged 5, 2 total loss

Wheeling officials have given an update to the fire that occurred on August 13 on Jacob Street. The Wheeling Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations stated that the cause of the Saturday, Aug. 13 East Wheeling fire will remain undetermined. Investigators believe the fire originated in the second-floor kitchen...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV

