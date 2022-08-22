so happy to see they left it up to voters , I don't care which way it went just that the voters voted on it instead of a handful deciding for all. this is exactly what America was formed under. this makes me proud to be American, wish and hope all states follow this example of how our country suppose to work. this isn't a dictatorship yet Democrats
This article helps restore my faith in The United States of America. The only thing that gives me pause to vote Republican is that their actions have yet again "Thrown out the proverbial baby with the bath water.".... Again. I feel slighted as an American that my rights have been arbitrarily decided for me.. not to mention how this arbitrary decision has instructed Board Certified Medical Doctos how to do their jobs.
The people of Kansas have spoken. No governing body has the right to take away an individual’s freedom of choice. Power to the people!
