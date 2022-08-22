ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Scott LeMay
4d ago

so happy to see they left it up to voters , I don't care which way it went just that the voters voted on it instead of a handful deciding for all. this is exactly what America was formed under. this makes me proud to be American, wish and hope all states follow this example of how our country suppose to work. this isn't a dictatorship yet Democrats

JoAnna Kuyt
4d ago

This article helps restore my faith in The United States of America. The only thing that gives me pause to vote Republican is that their actions have yet again "Thrown out the proverbial baby with the bath water.".... Again. I feel slighted as an American that my rights have been arbitrarily decided for me.. not to mention how this arbitrary decision has instructed Board Certified Medical Doctos how to do their jobs.

Lithuanian Observer
4d ago

The people of Kansas have spoken. No governing body has the right to take away an individual’s freedom of choice. Power to the people!

The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 57 votes.
KANSAS STATE
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban

New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
TENNESSEE STATE
977rocks.com

State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Kansas Supreme Court#Politics State#Election State#The Kansas Constitution
NBC News

GOP super PAC cuts Senate ad spending in Arizona and Alaska

The Senate GOP's top super PAC is cutting millions in ad spending in the hotly contested Arizona Senate race, as well as the Alaska Senate race, as it looks to shore up Republicans' chances of taking control of the chamber. Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader...
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Iowan

Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa

Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
IOWA STATE
NBC News

O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the state's new law banning most abortion, which went into effect this week. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington that Vermont’s residency requirement violates the U.S. Constitution. The Vermont law allows physicians to prescribe lethal medication to state residents with an incurable illness that is expected to kill them within six months. Bluestein said in an interview Thursday that she is not yet at the point where her life expectancy is less than six months, but that it is her third bout with cancer and she watched her mother die of the disease.
VERMONT STATE
NBC News

NBC News

