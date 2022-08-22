ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

WCAX

Middlebury film fest runs through Saturday

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Film lovers have been pouring into Addison County this week for the return of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. This marks the 8th year that the festival has been held. This year is the biggest festival they’ve ever had with 140 films running through the weekend.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

‘The Big Burn’ Adirondack Film Showing On Thursday

In the summer of 1910, the largest wildfire in American history devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies and took the lives of 78 firefighters. The fledgling U.S. Forest Service was confronted with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
WCAX

Moon rocket program manager offers insights into Artemis mission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown is on at the Kennedy Space Center to NASA’s most ambitious moon mission in half a century. After more than a decade of development, the unmanned Artemis 1 mission is expected to blast off Monday morning on a test mission prior to future flights to the moon and beyond.
BURLINGTON, VT
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
vermontbiz.com

Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle

Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
LUDLOW, VT
98.1 The Hawk

Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker

It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, August 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

This townhouse in Milton has a deck overlooking woods and a covered porch

This townhouse in Milton has two bedrooms and a cute kitchen with white cabinets. The entryway has been updated to include a mudroom-like space and the kitchen has a large pantry. The HOA fee is $200 per month. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $240,000. Square Feet:...
MILTON, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 25 front page

Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Scottish Festival underway this Saturday

Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-month-old bunny named Socrates. Socrates is a lovable and curious little guy, who loves to play and munch on carrots. He is not neutered, but that will be taken care of by the Humane Society of Chittenden County after adoption.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend will feature beautiful weather. If you’re heading to the Champlain Valley Fair, it will be nice and comfortable out there, especially Saturday. Patchy dense fog will be around into Saturday morning, then it will become mostly sunny. It will be cooler and noticeably less humid, with highs in the 70s. We’ll have nature’s air conditioning Saturday night, with the cooler spots falling into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 80s.
BURLINGTON, VT

