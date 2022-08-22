Read full article on original website
Country legend Randy Travis coming to Glens Falls
Country music legend Randy Travis is set to make an appearance at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. He is scheduled to take the stage on September 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the "Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up!" series.
WCAX
Middlebury film fest runs through Saturday
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Film lovers have been pouring into Addison County this week for the return of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. This marks the 8th year that the festival has been held. This year is the biggest festival they’ve ever had with 140 films running through the weekend.
Destination New York: Skene Manor
Midway up a mountain in Whitehall is Skene Manor. It looks over the village that used to be called Skenesborough.
newyorkalmanack.com
‘The Big Burn’ Adirondack Film Showing On Thursday
In the summer of 1910, the largest wildfire in American history devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies and took the lives of 78 firefighters. The fledgling U.S. Forest Service was confronted with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
WCAX
Moon rocket program manager offers insights into Artemis mission
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown is on at the Kennedy Space Center to NASA’s most ambitious moon mission in half a century. After more than a decade of development, the unmanned Artemis 1 mission is expected to blast off Monday morning on a test mission prior to future flights to the moon and beyond.
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking. Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
vermontbiz.com
Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle
Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
Go Inside Water Slide World Before One of First Parks in Country is Torn Down
Out with the old and in with the new. Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks in the country, will be transformed from a summer tourist destination in Lake George, New York to a year-round living destination. See inside the abandoned water park that will soon be no more.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
miltonindependent.com
This townhouse in Milton has a deck overlooking woods and a covered porch
This townhouse in Milton has two bedrooms and a cute kitchen with white cabinets. The entryway has been updated to include a mudroom-like space and the kitchen has a large pantry. The HOA fee is $200 per month. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $240,000. Square Feet:...
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 25 front page
Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WCAX
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
Koffee Kup Bakery’s Founding Family Celebrates Its Legacy With a Doughnut-Making Party
The smells of frying oil and cinnamon flooded my nostrils as I entered a large private garage in Colchester. Smell is said to be the most powerful of the senses, and on that recent Sunday morning, the wafting scent of fried goodness overpowered the bright sunshine and the boisterous chatter of 50 or so people in the echoing space.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
WCAX
City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-month-old bunny named Socrates. Socrates is a lovable and curious little guy, who loves to play and munch on carrots. He is not neutered, but that will be taken care of by the Humane Society of Chittenden County after adoption.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend will feature beautiful weather. If you’re heading to the Champlain Valley Fair, it will be nice and comfortable out there, especially Saturday. Patchy dense fog will be around into Saturday morning, then it will become mostly sunny. It will be cooler and noticeably less humid, with highs in the 70s. We’ll have nature’s air conditioning Saturday night, with the cooler spots falling into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 80s.
