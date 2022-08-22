Police: 9-year-old boy seriously hurt in Farmingville crash; driver arrested for DWI

Suffolk County police say they arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated in a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy.

Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m., police say.

A passenger in the Toyota, Angel Salis, 9, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota, Bruce Koch, 49, who is Salis’ father, of Deer Park, was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries.

Dickson, 27, was charged with DWI, and was also treated at Stony Brook University Hospital. He is being held by police and is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.



Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The westbound side of the Long Island Expressway reopened earlier this morning after being closed for hours.