How area members of Congress voted

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Following the House vote last Friday, that chamber joined the Senate in a recess that is scheduled to last until September.

House Vote

House Vote 1:

ENERGY, TAXES, HEALTH CARE PROGRAMS: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill's spending measures include changes to Medicare prescription drug programs and various subsidies for non-fossil fuel sources of energy and energy efficiency programs, while its tax policy changes include a 15 percent alternative minimum tax on large companies and about $80 billion of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

Yarmuth said it "will lower healthcare costs and energy costs for American families" and also "makes the biggest corporations start paying their fair share in taxes." An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., called the bill "welfare for the wealthy environmentalists and big corporations, paid for by increased taxes and audits on middle- and low-income taxpayers." The vote, on Aug. 12, was 220 yeas to 207 nays.

NAYS: Bob Latta R-OH (5th), Jim Jordan R-OH (4th)

YEAS: Marcy Kaptur D-OH (9th)

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

