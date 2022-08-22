ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes partners with Fortnite as latest star in Icon Series

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YS0xD_0hQYHAsr00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest celebrity featured in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Icon Series .

Joining the likes of LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Travis Scott and more, Mahomes and an exclusive batch of gear will become available for players to collect.

Mahomes teased the partnership last week when he leaked a picture of his exclusive dual-axes adorned with his official logo.

“Become the gladiator,” the trailer said.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our weekly Kansas City Chiefs newsletter

Mahomes will be available as a playable character with three different skins :

  • Original: Mahomes wearing a PM logo hoodie
  • Gladiator Mindset: Mahomes wearing sunglasses and an enhanced right arm
  • Gameday Gladiator: Mahomes wearing a PM-designed gladiator helmet and an even more advanced right arm

The playable character Mahomes also includes the bracelets the quarterback is typically seen wearing.

A special skin is available which shows Mahomes wearing a shining red suit called “Saucy style.”

Fans will be able to celebrate their victory royales with the new Showtime emote, which features Mahomes’ signature touchdown celebration flex and dusting of his jersey.

The Icon Series is a series of partnerships with celebrities to bring their personalities to the battle royale universe. They typically include a collection of extremely rare collectibles like skins, harvesting tools, gliders, emotes and more.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

The items become available on Aug. 24, but players can compete in the Patrick Mahomes Cup on Aug. 23 for chance at getting the items early.

Some of the items require in-game purchases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Travis Scott
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tyreek Hill reveals shocking criticism about Chiefs

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with a new team this year after the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And while Hill is clearly enjoying his new team and new quarterback, he doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the way his time in Kansas City ended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Video Game#Kansas City Chiefs#Showtime
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy