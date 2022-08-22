Patrick Mahomes partners with Fortnite as latest star in Icon Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest celebrity featured in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Icon Series .

Joining the likes of LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Travis Scott and more, Mahomes and an exclusive batch of gear will become available for players to collect.

Mahomes teased the partnership last week when he leaked a picture of his exclusive dual-axes adorned with his official logo.

“Become the gladiator,” the trailer said.

Mahomes will be available as a playable character with three different skins :

Original: Mahomes wearing a PM logo hoodie

Gladiator Mindset: Mahomes wearing sunglasses and an enhanced right arm

Gameday Gladiator: Mahomes wearing a PM-designed gladiator helmet and an even more advanced right arm

The playable character Mahomes also includes the bracelets the quarterback is typically seen wearing.

A special skin is available which shows Mahomes wearing a shining red suit called “Saucy style.”

Fans will be able to celebrate their victory royales with the new Showtime emote, which features Mahomes’ signature touchdown celebration flex and dusting of his jersey.

The Icon Series is a series of partnerships with celebrities to bring their personalities to the battle royale universe. They typically include a collection of extremely rare collectibles like skins, harvesting tools, gliders, emotes and more.

The items become available on Aug. 24, but players can compete in the Patrick Mahomes Cup on Aug. 23 for chance at getting the items early.

Some of the items require in-game purchases.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.