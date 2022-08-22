ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How did a Mets fan throw the first pitch at a Phillies home game? All it takes is enough tickets

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8NLs_0hQYH4fk00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Mets have completely owned the Phillies this season with a 14-5 record against them.

Adding salt to the wound, the Mets’ most recognizable fan group, The 7 Line Army, filled enough sections of the upper deck Saturday at Citizens Bank Park to allow the group’s “general” to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 7 Line Army purchased more than 1,400 tickets, which earned them the perk of letting one of their members throw out the first pitch.

According to the Phillies Community/Corporate Partnership Program , if a group buys 500 tickets or more, it can receive certain amenities, like allowing someone to throw out the first pitch, based on availability.

For what it’s worth, it appears this isn’t the only time in the Phillies’ nearly 140-year history that a fan of an opposing team threw out a ceremonial first pitch. A Dodgers fan base did so in 2019 .

Of course, this was a huge series against the Mets, and the Phillies-Mets rivalry is a lot bigger than just about every other opponent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy