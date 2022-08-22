How did a Mets fan throw the first pitch at a Phillies home game? All it takes is enough tickets

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Mets have completely owned the Phillies this season with a 14-5 record against them.

Adding salt to the wound, the Mets’ most recognizable fan group, The 7 Line Army, filled enough sections of the upper deck Saturday at Citizens Bank Park to allow the group’s “general” to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 7 Line Army purchased more than 1,400 tickets, which earned them the perk of letting one of their members throw out the first pitch.

According to the Phillies Community/Corporate Partnership Program , if a group buys 500 tickets or more, it can receive certain amenities, like allowing someone to throw out the first pitch, based on availability.

For what it’s worth, it appears this isn’t the only time in the Phillies’ nearly 140-year history that a fan of an opposing team threw out a ceremonial first pitch. A Dodgers fan base did so in 2019 .

Of course, this was a huge series against the Mets, and the Phillies-Mets rivalry is a lot bigger than just about every other opponent.