Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
AZFamily
DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month. Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR...
California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case
A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
AZFamily
Man leads police on a pursuit after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into his truck at knifepoint and led police on a chase throughout Phoenix and Glendale early Thursday morning. On Wednesday, just before midnight, a family member called 911 from a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road about a domestic violence incident between a woman and 38-year-old Ryan Allen Oscar Makela. “I need police right now,” the family member said. “He pushed her in a car, and I have a recording of him doing it. And he, one time, threatened to rape me and kill me if she called the police on him.”
fox10phoenix.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Chandler
The crash happened in the area of Cooper and Ray Roads in Chandler. Police have released few details on what happened.
svinews.com
Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run
◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
AZFamily
Man in extremely critical condition, five others hurt after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a man is in extremely critical condition, and five others, including a pregnant woman, were hurt after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Firefighters say an SUV rolled over onto its roof, and one...
AZFamily
14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
12news.com
Sentencing for man who stabbed his ex-wife in the face postponed after he attempts assault on officer
PHOENIX — A Valley woman who was nearly killed by her ex-husband was ready to finally see justice Friday. But his sentencing hearing was canceled just hours before it was scheduled after officials say he tried to assault an officer. Sara Pitcher, the woman who survived the attack, was...
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
Son of Nevada man ID'd as remains found in Lake Mead recalls dad after discovery
The son of a man whose bones were identified this week as those recently found in a Nevada lake said the revelation has him reliving memories of his dad. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Thomas Erndt’s bones were the ones found May 7 near a former marina in Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam. Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and reports of Erndt’s disappearance for the identification.
Boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car outside Texas elementary school during triple-digit temperatures
A child died after being left inside a hot vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, amid triple-digit temperatures on Thursday, according to authorities. The 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the Dr. Americo Peredes Elementary School parking lot. First responders attempted CPR in an attempt to save the child's life but were unsuccessful, FOX 29 reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
Glendale Star
Woman and her unborn child die in car crash
A woman and her unborn child are dead following a head-on collision. Just after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Glendale police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of 67th and Northern avenues. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a sedan. Detectives determined that the pickup truck was...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
