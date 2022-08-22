Report: Darrian Beavers Suffers Injury in Preseason

The rookie linebacker was relaying calls in place of the injured Blake Martinez and now he's also banged up.

CINCINNATI — The injury bug is striking the New York Giants' linebacking corps and Darrian Beavers is the latest victim. According to Mike Garafolo , the rookie UC product suffered a "significant" knee injury on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Art Stapleton noted the Giants believe the injury is serious and will sideline the rookie.

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport reports that Beavers tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

Beavers appeared in both Giants' preseason games thus far and recorded three tackles in those outings.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Watch: Luke Fickell Updates QB Battle, Final Thoughts on Fall Camp at Higher Ground

Watch: UC Linebacker Wilson Huber Discusses Start of a New Season

Watch: Tre Tucker on Standout Receivers, Leaving Camp Higher Ground, and More

ESPN's Todd McShay Adds Four Bearcats to 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

Watch: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Intercepts Desmond Ridder During Joint Practice

Let It Fly Takeaways: Episode Three

UC Cornerback JQ Hardaway Named to ESPN's Preseason Freshman All-America Team

Report: UC Freshman QB Luther Richesson Enters Transfer Portal

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

Watch: First-Hand Look at New UC Football Locker Room

The Athletic Ranks Arquon Bush Ninth Among Senior CBs

UC Football Ranked No. 23 in 2022 AP Preseason Poll

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star WR Mylan Graham, S Willy Love

Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws Game-Winning TD Pass in Falcons 27-23 Win

Three-Star 2023 Guard Brooklyn Hicks Puts UC in Top-Seven Schools

UC Clinging to Top-25 Status in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Multiple Bearcats Named to The Athletic's 2022 Freaks List

Can the Bearcats Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

UC Ranked No. 22 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Watch: UC RBs Coach Darren Paige on Lead Back Traits, Ethan Wright's Position Change, and More

Watch: Ryan Montgomery on Camp Competition, Punt Returning, and More

Watch: Bearcats Fall Camp Highlights

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star TE Kylan Fox and QB Michael Hawkins

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk