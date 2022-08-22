ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo Set For September 22, 2022

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

It’s Finally Here: Tomorrow – The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival

The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival is set for Saturday, August 27th. Mark your calendars! The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival is back on Saturday, August 27th from 11 am – 5 pm. Get ready to dive into hundreds of bushels of tasty, local Lowcountry Blue Crabs along with family-friendly activities, live music, and more.
AWENDAW, SC
charlestondaily.net

Ultimate Charleston, SC Wedding Resource Sites/Guides

There is no denying the eloquent beauty and historic solace of Charleston. That is why is has and continues to be one of the top destination wedding spots in the United States. That being said, there are so many details that go into the perfect wedding, from the Pinterest dream board to the caterers, flowers to music, location to bridesmaid dresses.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
charlestondaily.net

A True Lowcountry Tradition: Tomorrow (August 27) – Stomping of the Grapes at Deep Water Vineyard

Always the most anticipated event of the year at Deep Water Vineyard, our Stomp Festival is back in full force. Food, drinks, vendors, grape stomping, new wine, new friends, and even fun for the kiddos too. Also, while it lasts, we’ll have our ever-popular strawberry wine “Have a Ball, Lucille”. This is our most popular festival, so we know tasting time slots will sell out quickly. If you want to be guaranteed a spot, get your tasting and stomping tickets when you buy your parking pass.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

The Charleston Mantra is Simple: Spread Love

As I walked the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park pier last evening, I began to think about science and the truth seekers that lead the revolution of knowledge gathering. Their framework is very simple: seek answers to life’s most complex and challenging questions. The goliath of all questions that has riddled us all is the meaning of life and existence.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy