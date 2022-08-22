12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo Set For September 22, 2022

Always the most anticipated event of the year at Deep Water Vineyard, our Stomp Festival is back in full force. Food, drinks, vendors, grape stomping, new wine, new friends, and even fun for the kiddos too. Also, while it lasts, we’ll have our ever-popular strawberry wine “Have a Ball, Lucille”. This is our most popular festival, so we know tasting time slots will sell out quickly. If you want to be guaranteed a spot, get your tasting and stomping tickets when you buy your parking pass.

