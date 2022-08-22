12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo Set For September 22, 2022

Read full article on original website
Palmetto Park Jam (Mount Pleasant, SC) featuring The Reckoning is back on October 23, 2022
[MOUNT PLEASANT] – Palmetto Park Jam is back this fall! Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning returns to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Sunday, Oct. 23. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere, this concert in the park will also feature food...
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
It’s Finally Here: Tomorrow – The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival
The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival is set for Saturday, August 27th. Mark your calendars! The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival is back on Saturday, August 27th from 11 am – 5 pm. Get ready to dive into hundreds of bushels of tasty, local Lowcountry Blue Crabs along with family-friendly activities, live music, and more.
Ultimate Charleston, SC Wedding Resource Sites/Guides
There is no denying the eloquent beauty and historic solace of Charleston. That is why is has and continues to be one of the top destination wedding spots in the United States. That being said, there are so many details that go into the perfect wedding, from the Pinterest dream board to the caterers, flowers to music, location to bridesmaid dresses.
A True Lowcountry Tradition: Tomorrow (August 27) – Stomping of the Grapes at Deep Water Vineyard
Always the most anticipated event of the year at Deep Water Vineyard, our Stomp Festival is back in full force. Food, drinks, vendors, grape stomping, new wine, new friends, and even fun for the kiddos too. Also, while it lasts, we’ll have our ever-popular strawberry wine “Have a Ball, Lucille”. This is our most popular festival, so we know tasting time slots will sell out quickly. If you want to be guaranteed a spot, get your tasting and stomping tickets when you buy your parking pass.
The Charleston Mantra is Simple: Spread Love
As I walked the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park pier last evening, I began to think about science and the truth seekers that lead the revolution of knowledge gathering. Their framework is very simple: seek answers to life’s most complex and challenging questions. The goliath of all questions that has riddled us all is the meaning of life and existence.
