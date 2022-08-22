ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Predicting Dolphins' 5 cuts to get down to 80 players

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
We’re almost finished with the second week of the NFL’s preseason, meaning all 32 teams will have to continue trimming down their roster. After cutting down to 85 players last week, teams will have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get their rosters to 80.

The Miami Dolphins currently have 85 players on their roster as of Monday morning, so they will need to open up five roster spots by releasing players or putting them on injured reserve, ending their season.

These five Dolphins may be sufficient for the cuts that the team must make before the deadline.

P Sterling Hofrichter

Hofrichter was brought in to help take some of the punting reps with Thomas Morstead dealing with a minor injury. Morstead and Horfrichter both had one punt on Saturday.

Morstead’s punt went 43 yards and was downed inside the 20-yard line, while Horfrichter’s punt was for just 28 yards.

If Morstead is healthy enough to go, there’s no need to have Hofrichter around.

FB John Lovett

While Lovett was the first fullback that the Dolphins signed this offseason, Alec Ingold will be the starter when the regular season begins. Lovett has missed practice and games in recent weeks, so he may be a candidate for injured reserve.

RB Gerrid Doaks

Doaks was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and spent the year on the practice squad despite the Dolphins being desperate for running backs at points.

With all of the moves that they’ve made this offseason to bring in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and Zaquandre White, Doaks’ eventual release has felt like a foregone conclusion.

After not getting any snaps during Saturday’s action, this may be the end of the road for Doaks in Miami.

OT Blaise Andries

Andries was signed as an undrafted free agent after this year’s draft and started at the bottom of the offensive line depth chart. He hasn’t shown much to prove that he belongs on the roster, and not playing against the Raiders might not be a good sign.

Kellen Diesch is in a similar situation, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Miami choose one of them.

DT Niles Scott

Scott was just signed last week, but he entered a fairly competitive interior defensive line battle. Ben Stille, Benito Jones and John Jenkins have all had solid-to-strong preseason performances so far. They won’t keep four players for this position, and it just feels like Scott is too far behind the others to make up the gap in a week.

