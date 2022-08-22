Read full article on original website
fargounderground.com
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo
With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fan Favorite Fargo Restaurant Closes Doors Permanently
This is perhaps the saddest news I’ll receive all day. My favorite restaurant in Fargo has closed it’s doors for good. Moe’s Southwest Grill on 25th St, has been temporarily closed for some time now, and the sad news broke just a few short hours ago. The good news for fall fans? A spirit of Halloween is set to replace the once thriving burrito delicatessen. Sad to see it go, but love the prospect of a new business!
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
battlelakereview.com
Check Out Clitherall Days This Saturday
Residents of Clitherall say to come and participate in their activities this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and ending the day with a street dance.
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
kvrr.com
North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
lakesarearadio.net
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
lakesarearadio.net
The DLCCC Offers Variety of Fall Programs For Elementary-Aged Athletes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – As the fall sports season kicks off across the area for JV and Varsity level high school sports, the DLCCC has a variety of fall youth sports, recreation, and wellness programs. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to try some sports out,” says DLCCC...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
