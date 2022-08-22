ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
fargounderground.com

JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo

With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Fan Favorite Fargo Restaurant Closes Doors Permanently

This is perhaps the saddest news I’ll receive all day. My favorite restaurant in Fargo has closed it’s doors for good. Moe’s Southwest Grill on 25th St, has been temporarily closed for some time now, and the sad news broke just a few short hours ago. The good news for fall fans? A spirit of Halloween is set to replace the once thriving burrito delicatessen. Sad to see it go, but love the prospect of a new business!
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Montevideo, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Detroit Lakes, MN
Lifestyle
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
valleynewslive.com

Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
FARGO, ND
AG Week

American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest

American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Beer#Local Life#Craft Beers#Food Drink#Localevent#Festival#The Washington Ballpark#Bemidji Brewing#Revelation Ale Works#Bucks Mill Brewing#Fargo
kvrr.com

Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
CASS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kfgo.com

Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
ELLENDALE, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
VALLEY CITY, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area

The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
CASS LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy