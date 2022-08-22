Read full article on original website
Target 11: Where have all the Pittsburgh school police officers gone?
PITTSBURGH — The district’s police force has been cut in half from 24 officers to 12, and that move has some people raising questions and concerns about school safety. Some officers retired, while others moved on to better paying job. Meanwhile, the district can’t find anyone to fill the vacant positions.
beavercountyradio.com
Gov. Wolf Highlights Administration-Long Commitment to Job Creation, Announces Life Sciences Company ElevateBio Creating 172 High-Paying Jobs in Pittsburgh
(Photo of Governor Wolf Provided by Commonwealth Media Services) Pittsburgh, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, will be investing in its first Pennsylvania operation through the buildout of an ElevateBio Base Camp biomanufacturing facility with the University of Pittsburgh and creating 172 new, six-figure jobs in Pittsburgh.
lebomag.com
Greg Wharton joins Mt. Lebanon staff
Greg Wharton is Mt. Lebanon’s new urban planning and sustainability coordinator. He will lead the municipality’s sustainability initiatives and programs, and assist with routine planning activities. Wharton worked in planning and development for Cranberry Township for more than a year before coming to Mt. Lebanon. The South Hills...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions
Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
pghcitypaper.com
Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit
Neighborhood advocacy groups have joined a legal battle over an inclusionary zoning law that could shape future housing policies in Pittsburgh and across the country. The underlying suit began more than three months ago, when the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a nonprofit with a mission “to promote homeownership and the improvement of the residential building industry in Western Pennsylvania,” sued the city for approving an expansion to its existing inclusionary overlay zone so that it now includes Bloomfield and Polish Hill, in addition to Lawrenceville.
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
restaurantclicks.com
The Best BYOB Restaurants in Pittsburgh
There is no shortage of delicious places to eat breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner in Pittsburgh. Many neighborhoods within Pittsburgh reflect the ethnic heritages of their first residents, including Italian, Polish, Jewish, and African segments. Most BYOB restaurants attach an additional fee for bringing in your alcoholic beverages. A corkage...
beavercountyradio.com
AG Shapiro Announces Arrest of Drug Trafficker from Detroit, Seizes Firearms in Lawrence County
HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of two individuals, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Lawrence County. The six month investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations resulted in the arrest of Detroit native, Dennis Reid, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Basham. During the investigation, agents learned Reid was trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs across state lines from Detroit, Michigan to New Castle, Pennsylvania.
msn.com
1 dead, 3 wounded after Pittsburgh shooting; 2 suspects in custody
UPDATE (Aug. 25): Pittsburgh police said an arrest has been made in connection with an Aug. 7 shooting in the city's California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Police said 25-year-old Andrew Johnson, of Coraopolis, was taken into custody in West View. Johnson is being charged with homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and a firearms violation,...
insideradio.com
Friday Night Lights: KDKA Pittsburgh Airs High School Football.
After experimenting with a high school basketball game of the week last year, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) will broadcast high school football games on Friday nights throughout the season. “People here say all the time that high school sports mean so much to communities and they are basically the...
$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woman arrested after homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has been arrested following a homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood in early August. According to Pittsburgh police, 21-year-old Tylajae Allen was arrested Friday in Coraopolis. Allen was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Place on Aug. 8. One...
Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
Police searching for man who robbed bank in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Allegheny County. Officers were called to the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard in Brookline at around 11:47 a.m. Authorities said a man demanded money with a note at a bank in the area and threatened to...
27 First News
Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
wkok.com
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
wtae.com
Loan forgiveness plan applies to current and former students
PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh students preparing for the start of classes are also learning they could have their federal student loans forgiven while they are still on campus. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video above. "I know a lot of people that are working real...
