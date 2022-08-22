Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News
There's no denying that gas prices are high. Fortunately, these small SUVs get the best gas mileage, according to U.S. News. The post 7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
gmauthority.com
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate
Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Driver-Side Door Switches May No Longer Work
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a complex and highly advanced vehicle, however despite the vehicle’s state-of-the-art tech, some owners have reported problems with a rather simple and straightforward component on the battery-electric truck: door lock and window switches. According to a recent post on the GM Techlink service...
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac CT6 Spy Shots Reveal Production Lighting
GM is developing a second generation for the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, with plans to release the new full-size four-door for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2024 Cadillac CT6 testing in prototype form with production lighting elements. This isn’t the first time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your car is more likely to be stolen in 2022 but some states and vehicles are more at risk – see if yours is on the list
CAR theft has risen dramatically this year nationwide and some states experienced a whopping 767 percent increase in carjackings since 2021, reports say. Nearly a quarter million vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The nonprofit research group funded...
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is now live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to view the SUV’s new available options and receive a complete pricing estimate on their preferred specification. One of the noteworthy changes applied to the 2023 Chevy Tahoe is a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM More Than Doubles Cadillac XT4 Sales During Q2 2022
Cadillac XT4 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 5,432 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 116 percent compared to 2,512 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of...
gmauthority.com
Custom 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 Up For Grabs Via Online Auction
A 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 is currently up for grabs via online car auction site Cars And Bids, however this example of the full-size SUV is far from stock, featuring an extensive list of modifications intended to enhance its off-road capability and give it a tougher, more aggressive exterior appearance.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy Camaro Pro Touring Build Cost $600,000: Video
You get what you pay for, so what do you get when you invest $600,000 into a 1967 Chevy Camaro? Why, this fully customized Pro Touring build, of course. This bespoke Chevy Camaro was originally built for display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, but now, it’s ready to hit the road as a fully prepped driver’s car, combining high-end racing elements with a streetable, livable sports car vibe.
These Are the Best Used SUVs for City Driving (and Parking)
The best used SUVs for city driving include the 2017 Mazda CX-5, the 2015 Honda CR-V, and the 2016 Subaru Impreza Sport. The post These Are the Best Used SUVs for City Driving (and Parking) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
No Layoffs Planned, GM Says
The auto industry is facing rising costs due to inflation, the chip shortage and various production setbacks, which has led Ford to lay off 3,000 employees globally – the vast majority of them in Michigan. GM has no plans to follow in its arch rival’s footsteps, however, with a spokesperson confirming it has executed other cost reduction measures and will not lay off employees in the near future.
Comments / 0