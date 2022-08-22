Phone scammer is not an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam.

According to an Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post , the office is warning that a scammer is impersonating a deputy and trying to get money or financial information. The post said the scammer may be using the name “Bill Smith.”

It’s a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that deputies “will never solicit money for any reason.”

If a scammer calls, the Sheriff’s Office cautions to not give any information to the caller, and to call the Pennsylvania State Police or the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

PSP Troop E (covering Erie, Crawford, Venango and parts of Warren counties) can be reached by calling (814) 899-6339. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (814) 451-7012.

