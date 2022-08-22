Read full article on original website
Related
PA Garbage Truck Driver Dies After 2 Garbage Trucks Collide Sending 1 Into Building: Reports
A garbage truck driver has died after a collision with another garbage truck sent his truck into a building in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township, in Butler County, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, reports WPXI.
wtae.com
19-year-old killed in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County. A 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Friday. State police say the shooting happened in a breezeway common area on the building's second floor. Multiple shots...
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting in Beaver County
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A 19-year-old was killed during a shooting in Beaver County, state police say. Dispatchers confirm that police and EMS were called to the 300 block of Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. Investigators were focused on the Valley Terrace apartment complex. State troopers said multiple shots were fired...
beavercountyradio.com
Northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction Starts Monday in Bellevue
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a northbound lane restriction on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Bellevue Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 29 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 65 at the intersection with Kendall Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
Man turns himself in for Beaver County shooting
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face voluntary manslaughter and other charges in a shooting last weekend. The shooting occurred in Beaver County
beavercountyradio.com
Pittsburgh Man Arrested After Fleeing Wrong Way Crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County
(Union Twp., Pa.) We have an update now on that head on crash that occurred on Route 422 in Lawrence County early yesterday morning. Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of of a wrong way head on crash on Route 422 just before the intersection of Interstate 376.
wtae.com
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
wkok.com
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
beavercountyradio.com
Contractor Charged with Criminal Homicide in Center Twp. Shooting
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier issued a press release Wednesday night with the details on the shooting that took place at approximately 10 a.m. last Saturday morning on Cedar Ridge Drive in Center Township, Beaver County. Center Township Police were dispatched to the...
beavercountyradio.com
Route 51 Rochester-Beaver Bridge Ramp Inspection Today in Rochester
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge (Route 51) to Route 65 in Rochester Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, August 25 weather permitting. Lane shifts will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
butlerradio.com
Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection
Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
Woman arrested after homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has been arrested following a homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood in early August. According to Pittsburgh police, 21-year-old Tylajae Allen was arrested Friday in Coraopolis. Allen was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Place on Aug. 8. One...
abc27.com
Maryland man charged after ‘wrong way’ fatal crash in Pennsylvania
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in relation to a wrong way fatal crash that left a Pennsylvania woman dead back in July. State Police stated that the operator of the vehicle, 25 year old Luke Richard...
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
Comments / 0