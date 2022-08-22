ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

19-year-old killed in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County. A 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Friday. State police say the shooting happened in a breezeway common area on the building's second floor. Multiple shots...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Independence Township, NJ
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Accidents
County
Beaver County, PA
wtae.com

Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Contractor Charged with Criminal Homicide in Center Twp. Shooting

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier issued a press release Wednesday night with the details on the shooting that took place at approximately 10 a.m. last Saturday morning on Cedar Ridge Drive in Center Township, Beaver County. Center Township Police were dispatched to the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Route 51 Rochester-Beaver Bridge Ramp Inspection Today in Rochester

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge (Route 51) to Route 65 in Rochester Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, August 25 weather permitting. Lane shifts will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge to...
ROCHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
DUQUESNE, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection

Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash

Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy