MARQUETTE BEATS #11 KENTUCKY

We started the 2022 Marquette volleyball season with a lot of questions about what was going to happen. Whether they were big questions about the end of season results or small questions about literally who was going to start for the Golden Eagles in the first match of the season, there were a lot of them.
The Marquette Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Is Out!

FINALLY, on Wednesday, we got the 2022-23 Marquette women’s basketball non-conference schedule. I suspect the more than month long delay past when the men’s schedule was announced is related to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Marquette will be one of eight participants in that event in the Bahamas, but the bracket has not been announced yet. Is it a coincidence that Marquette announced the rest of the schedule and said “we’ll let you know on the B4A schedule when we know it” on the day that the freshmen moved into their dorms on campus? Maybe, but also maybe not. Seems like a smart day to do some PR, y’know?
#11 Tulsa Is Very Good At The Soccering

When you’re facing off against a top 15 team and you yourself are not ranked in the top 25, you kind of have to not make any mistakes if you want to get the win, even at home. That wasn’t the case with Marquette men’s soccer on Thursday night...
Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: vs Milwaukee

The Golden Eagles started off the 2022 season last week with a 1-1-0 road trip ever so slightly to the east. MU opened the year against #16 Notre Dame, and with two quick goals for the Irish and just one shot in 90 minutes for Marquette, that’s a real “maybe we should just burn the tape” situation. Sunday’s match against Central Michigan was a little bit better as Marquette came away with the 2-1 win, but it’s hard to say it was a resounding victory for MU.
