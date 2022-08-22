FINALLY, on Wednesday, we got the 2022-23 Marquette women’s basketball non-conference schedule. I suspect the more than month long delay past when the men’s schedule was announced is related to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Marquette will be one of eight participants in that event in the Bahamas, but the bracket has not been announced yet. Is it a coincidence that Marquette announced the rest of the schedule and said “we’ll let you know on the B4A schedule when we know it” on the day that the freshmen moved into their dorms on campus? Maybe, but also maybe not. Seems like a smart day to do some PR, y’know?

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO