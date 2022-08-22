ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeklong outreach initiative helping Houston ISD students register to vote

Sumaiya Sheikh has heard about the key issues shaping the November election, such as women's reproductive rights, gun violence, climate change, immigration and how to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. She has opinions on those topics, and she's excited about the chance to soon make them heard. Sheikh, a 17-year-old...
UH Moment: UH Collaborates with Houston Coalition Against Hate

Hate crime data from the FBI is alarming. Since 2020, hate crimes have surged and continue their rancid ascent. As they continue to permeate the fabric of society, the University of Houston has been called upon by the Houston Coalition Against Hate (HCAH) to guide community-based organizations, which are on the front lines in leading communities through crisis, to come together to form a consolidated response to hate. HCAH is a network of community-based organizations, institutions and leaders who have united to reduce hate and encourage belonging.
The biggest lesson from Harvey: It will happen again (Aug. 26, 2022)

On Friday’s show: We preview Monday’s planned launch of the Artemis 1 mission, a NASA rocket carrying the unmanned Orion capsule that will eventually carry humans back to the moon. Also this hour: We dig into this week's announcement of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program and what...
Houston City Council approves $18.6 million for housing development for homeless

The Houston City Council voted Wednesday to approve $18.6 million for a new permanent supportive housing development for the homeless. Last week, council delayed the vote due to numerous council members opposing the NHP Foundation for mismanagement of other properties like Cleme Manor Apartments in Houston's Fifth Ward. Mayor Sylvester...
