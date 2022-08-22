ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now

It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

My friend was able to unlock my new Google phone with his fingerprint

The Google Pixel 6a allows people to store up to four fingerprints as unlocking method. A handful of people, including this reporter, found that others were able to unlock their phones. Google says the phone was tested to meet the standard of an unverified fingerprint unlocking with a probability of...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Sony hikes the price of its PlayStation 5 console because of soaring inflation

Sony on Thursday raised the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 games console in several international markets citing the global economic environment, including high inflation. The Japanese gaming giant said that the price hikes are effective immediately except in Japan where they will begin on Sep. 15. Sony is...
BUSINESS
#Apple Macbook#Apple Products#Macbook Air#Macbooks#Self Service Repair#Self Repair Service#Macbook Pro
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
STOCKS
CNBC

Amazon pulls the plug on Amazon Care

Amazon is shutting down its virtual care platform Amazon Care months after touting a major expansion of the initiative. As Bertha Coombs reports, leadership at the retail giant has now set its sites on buying firms that will give it a bigger foothold in health care.
BUSINESS

