Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO